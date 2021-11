Apple certainly raised eyebrows when it announced its departure from Intel for its CPU needs, instead opting to go with its own home-grown silicon solutions. Since then, Apple launched its fairly successful Apple M1 MacBook line, and new potent M1 Max and M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro offerings with big performance gains and memory complements have hit the market. Apple is clearly onto something here, and it's good to see the smaller pool of memory, that many complained about in its initial offerings, being expanded to up to 64GB in M1 Pro and M1 Max enabled machines. That said, a big problem with Apple's new memory config and MacOS has surfaced, and it appears to be a massive memory leak.

