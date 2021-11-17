ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Boys and Girls Club raising money for new permanent location

 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club of Henderson kicked off its capital campaign for a new permanent home on Tuesday.

The $3.2 million campaign will make the historic National Guard armory in Henderson the new home for the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club. The campaign titled Great Futures Start Now will raise money to renovate the armory on Elm Street.

Those with the Boys and Girls Club say the number of youth served in the community will increase from 300 to 600. Officials hope to begin renovations in March with an opening planned for January 2023.

