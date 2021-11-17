ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Terrapins topple Mountaineers, Maryland wins 98-57 over Mount St. Mary’s

By Allif Karim
 4 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins picked up their fourth win in a row, with a 98-57 win over Mount St. Mary’s, a rematch from last season’s first round NCAA tournament matchup.

The Terrapins started hot, and moved the ball fast, as they jumped out to a 16-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Terps led 23-7.

“I loved our start, that was the one thing that we’ve been talking about is getting out to a hot start.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese. “I loved that first quarter, when you talk about holding them to seven points.”

In the second quarter, the Mountaineers improved their mark from the field, shooting 58.3 percent, and getting more looks from the perimeter. Head Coach Antoine White emphasized making things “uneasy” to his players, as they improved to a 53-25 deficit in the end of the first half.

“Some of those looks were a little bit too easy [for Maryland].” said White, “They were practice shots for them, and if you give this team practice shots they are going to knock it down at a high clip, and that’s what I was telling our players. ‘Listen, just put a hand in their face and we can live with the end result.’ But we can’t give up wide open ones.”

Redshirt junior guard Aryna Taylor led the Mountaineers with 21 points, including five of 10 from the perimeter. Grad student guard Kendall Bresee added 12 points, and eight rebounds.

“Our team could have folded but they didn’t, they kept battling, and they stuck to the gameplan, which was to attack, and get some drift passes, and we were able to hit some threes in the second half, so I was proud to see our team fight.” said White.

For the Terrapins, redshirt junior forward Mimi Collins, and sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese led the team with 18 points each. They both combined for 24 rebounds as well.

Six different players reached the double-digit mark in total points, including freshman Shyanne Sellers, who added a double-double with 12 points, and 11 rebounds.

“I thought it was a pretty complete game for us, again I love how we’re sharing the basketball.” said Frese, “Our assist to turnover ratio, we did a phenomenal job pounding the glass when you talk about the rebounding. And you know we’re building it, especially with so many games here in a row.”

Mount St. Mary’s will have two days, before traveling to face Lehigh on Friday, at 5pm. Maryland have a quick turnaround before hosting UNC Wilmington on Thursday at 6pm.

