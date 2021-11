Davis rushed nine times for 13 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over New Orleans. Davis struggled to find much running room, and his struggles were exemplified by a one-yard loss on a 4th-and-inches rushing attempt in the second quarter. He also inexcusably put the ball on the ground as the Falcons were running out the clock before a game-winning field-goal attempt, but fortunately for Davis, Atlanta was able to keep the ball. With no more than 53 rushing yards in any game this season and just two scrimmage touchdowns while splitting backfield duties with Cordarrelle Patterson, Davis will be a low-end flex option against the Cowboys in Week 10.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO