1:1 Teaching Assistant/ Child Mentor - Term Time

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: KR3

We are looking for a skilled, knowledgable and dynamic person to join our top team!

The role will involve:

1) Working in partnership with the Year 3 teaching team to support and nurture a pupil with SEN, within a classroom setting. (20 hours)

2) Taking on a tutoring and mentoring role in school, working with indvidual pupils to raise their self-esteem, engagement and achievement. (5 hours)

We are looking for a person with:

Experience within the primary setting

A good understanding of child development

A transferrable and adaptable skill set

A kind, nurturing and patient nature

Creative approaches to learning

Flexibility and initiative

A growth mindset

GCSEs (or equivalent) in Maths and English at grade C or above

Things that we can offer you:

A supportive, thorough induction into your role

A warm welcome from our friendly and supportive staff

A kind, caring ethos with genuine concern for your wellbeing

A workplace full of smiling children

A wonderful school site with nurturing classrooms and extensive outdoor space

Clear policies and procedures

Opportunities for tailored CPD in school

Time to work alongside the Senior Leadership Team, Class Teachers and Teaching Assisstants in a focused learning development team

Training opportunities and collaboration with other local primary schools

This post will be paid at KR3, term time only. This will be paid at 25 hours per week.

Closing Date: 06/12/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: 13/12/21

Information about the school

Hadlow is a friendly and highly successful village school, with a strong ethos based on our school motto: Happiness, Progress, Success. There are 7 classes with 180 (and increasing) pupils on role. We have a committed and enthusiastic staff who are determined to enable every child to flourish and grow by providing a stable, caring environment in which children are stimulated and challenged to learn. We cater for a wide range of abilities, and all children are supported to build learning resilience to achieve at their highest level.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1