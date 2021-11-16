Assistant Caretaker Facilities - Part-time

Pay: KR3

Start Date: Oct 2016

Madginford Primary School is looking to appoint a hardworking, skilled, dependable and self-motivated person who would like to provide a key role in maintaining our school site, to ensure a welcoming and safe environment for the whole school community.

The successful applicant should be someone who enjoys practical and manual work, who can work independently and as part of a well-established school team. The duties are varied but will include general maintenance of the buildings and school site.

Previous experience would be beneficial but training will be provided.

Madginford Primary is a forward looking primary school with an excellent team of support staff and we are proud to offer beautiful surroundings and good resources.

The post is part-time, 15 hours per week, Monday to Friday. The successful candidate will also be prepared to attend at the start of the day to unlock the school if required.

Madginford Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of our children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check

Closing Date: 29/11/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: tbc

Information about the school

Madginford Primary School is a successful and popular, three-form entry school set in beautiful grounds on the edge of Bearsted. We are a happy, caring and forward thinking school, where everyone’s ideas are listened to. Our skilled and experienced teaching team work together with parents and carers to ensure that our children develop as confident and independent learners. We have excellent facilities in classes and outdoors to provide exciting opportunities for children’s learning and we are seeking to build on our collaborative links with other schools to enhance the school experience.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1