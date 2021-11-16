ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classroom SEMH Teaching Assistant (Key Stage 1) - Part-time

Start Date: December 2021

Pay: Kent Range 3 FTE £18,425 (£6,853 pro rata)

TIMU Academy Trust (Iwade School and Bobbing School) has an opportunity for an experienced SEMH Teaching Assistant to join our dedicated team supporting children with SEMH needs.

The role will involve working with KS1 children and is a temporary role until August 2022 in the first instance.

This role is part-time 16.25 hours a week (8.30am-12.00 Midday - Monday to Friday), for 38 weeks and 2 days per year and pay will be on Kent Range 3 FTE £18,425 (pro rata £6,853). The position will initially be fixed term until August 2022.

This is a diverse role, primarily supporting individuals and small groups and will include supporting teaching and learning. Previous experience of working with a child with special educational, emotional and mental health needs is desirable.

We are looking for someone who has:

  • experience of working with children with communication and language needs;
  • passionate about enabling every child to fulfil their potential;
  • experienced in delivering interventions;
  • able to contribute to, and work as part of a team;
  • good communication skills and a flexible attitude;
  • effective time management and an ability to work on own initiative.
  • English and Maths GCSE grade C or above (or equivalent).

Timu Academy Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. The successful candidate will be subject to pre-employment checks including, safeguarding, an enhanced DBS check, references and the right to work in the UK.

Please note applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and selected candidates will be contacted for an interview, so early application is encouraged. We reserve the right to close the advert when we are in receipt of sufficient applications and without notice.

CVs will only be accepted when accompanied by a fully completed online application form. No agencies please.

Closing Date: 22/11/2021 at 17:00

Interviews: November 2021

Information about the school

The Timu Academy Trust is made up of two schools, Bobbing Village and Iwade School, both are based in Sittingbourne, Kent. Iwade School is a three form entry school and Bobbing School is a one form entry school. Currently rated by Ofsted as Good (Iwade) and Outstanding (Bobbing). Each school has its own individual characteristics and sits at the centre of their community.

Both schools are geographically near each other and so the staff are easily able to work closely together which they do with great effect "Together Everyone Achieves More".

Timu means "team" in Swahili, a word which represents how we work at all levels within and across the schools.

Within the trust, we recognise everyone as an individual and we nurture, value and develop them. We aim to achieve the highest standards in all that we do and to have happy children and staff, eager and excited to come to school.

We work in collaboration with other schools and organisations seeking the best innovative practice in teaching, sharing new ideas and learning from others. We use research as a springboard for change.

We strive to make our schools even better, recruiting the very best to meet the needs of a changing world. We foster a positive attitude which allows everyone to develop new skills, build resilience and achieve their dreams.

Timu Academy Trust is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

