We are looking for a Holiday Cottage Cleaner to prepare our stunning holiday cottages at Cliveden

Hours: The changeover days will fall Monday to Saturday, so flexibility is essential due to popular short breaks and late bookings. The changeover time will vary from 4.5 – 6 hours.

You’ll work on average 5 hours per week although some weeks will involve more hours and other weeks less depending on bookings, however you will always have a regular pay.

Salary: £9.21 per hour

Duration: Permanent

Internally you will be known as 'Holidays Operations Assistant

What you'll be doing

On change-over days, you’ll make sure that everything’s clean and prepared for our guests to arrive. This will include making sure the cottage is thoroughly cleaned, well presented and welcoming for our guests. We’d also like you to keep an eye out and report any repairs or odd jobs that need doing along with replacing any broken items from the store supplies.

Full Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) is provided for all teams and additional extensive measures in place to protect staff.

Who we're looking for

No experience is required, training will be provided

We'd love to hear from you if you have a great attitude and lots of enthusiasm!

The package

The National Trust has the motto ‘For everyone, for ever’ at its heart. We’re working hard to create an inclusive culture, where everyone feels they belong. It’s important that our people reflect and represent the diversity of the communities and audiences we serve. We welcome and value difference, so when we say we’re for everyone, we want everyone to be welcome in our teams too.

Wherever you’re from, and whatever your background, we want to hear from you – and it doesn’t matter if you’re jam first, cream first, or even if you don’t like scones at all. Everyone is welcome.

Benefits for working at the National Trust include: