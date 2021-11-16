ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Holiday Cottage Cleaner

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANPY6_0cyyXu0S00

We are looking for a Holiday Cottage Cleaner to prepare our stunning holiday cottages at Cliveden

Hours: The changeover days will fall Monday to Saturday, so flexibility is essential due to popular short breaks and late bookings. The changeover time will vary from 4.5 – 6 hours.

You’ll work on average 5 hours per week although some weeks will involve more hours and other weeks less depending on bookings, however you will always have a regular pay.

Salary: £9.21 per hour

Duration: Permanent

Internally you will be known as 'Holidays Operations Assistant

What you'll be doing

On change-over days, you’ll make sure that everything’s clean and prepared for our guests to arrive. This will include making sure the cottage is thoroughly cleaned, well presented and welcoming for our guests. We’d also like you to keep an eye out and report any repairs or odd jobs that need doing along with replacing any broken items from the store supplies.

Full Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) is provided for all teams and additional extensive measures in place to protect staff.

Who we're looking for

  • No experience is required, training will be provided
  • We'd love to hear from you if you have a great attitude and lots of enthusiasm!

The package

The National Trust has the motto ‘For everyone, for ever’ at its heart. We’re working hard to create an inclusive culture, where everyone feels they belong. It’s important that our people reflect and represent the diversity of the communities and audiences we serve. We welcome and value difference, so when we say we’re for everyone, we want everyone to be welcome in our teams too.

Wherever you’re from, and whatever your background, we want to hear from you – and it doesn’t matter if you’re jam first, cream first, or even if you don’t like scones at all. Everyone is welcome.

Benefits for working at the National Trust include:

  • Flexible working whenever possible
  • Free parking at most locations
  • Free entry to our properties for you, a guest and your children (under 18)
  • Substantial pension scheme of up to 10% basic salary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Cottage#Cottages#Ppe#The National Trust
ourquadcities.com

Christmas Cottage comes to town for a limited time

A popular Christmas-themed boutique is back in the Quad Cities for just a short time. The Christmas Cottage set up shop last Friday in Davenport. Located in the Village Shopping Center at 902 West Kimberly Road, the unique Christmas store features more than 60 vendors throughout the Midwest. Customized ornaments...
DAVENPORT, IA
Boomer Magazine

The Best Upholstery Cleaners For Pet Owners

Here’s a list of the best upholstery cleaners for pet owners who are looking for a tool that not only provides top cleaning ability but value for money as well. You love your pets. But the mess they create? Not so much! Especially the dirt and stains they leave on your upholstery. Most homeowners tend to replace or throw out their soiled chair or sofa rather than deal with the problem. However, you can easily eliminate the odors and stains that have settled in your upholstery by arming yourself with the right cleaning tool.
PET SERVICES
WKRG

Best toilet bowl cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a chore less appealing than cleaning the toilet bowl, but it’s essential for eliminating bacteria and protecting your toilet from accumulating dirt and mineral stains that could damage it in the long run. Scrubbing the...
LIFESTYLE
KSN News

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
countryliving.com

Thatched cottage with sprawling garden for sale in Sudbury

Always dreamt of a thatched roof and acres of country on your doorstep? This charming property for sale in Sudbury could be the answer... Located in the picturesque village of Great Henny, near Sudbury, this 15th century thatched cottage has four bedrooms and one acre of bright, private, landscaped gardens. Well maintained, it overlooks the sweeping green of the Stour Valley, granting a lovely window view. Winkworth has this property on sale now for £900,000.
REAL ESTATE
Door County Pulse

Alpine Resort Reopening Cottages for 2022

The Alpine Resort is reopening the historical cottages at the century-old resort for the spring of 2022. “We know how important the Alpine is to this community and to so many,” said Jane Shawkey-Nye, Alpine Resort manager. “With such anticipation surrounding this iconic destination, we are eager to open our doors and greet our guests next spring. We’ve fully renovated and rebuilt our cottages, complete with new exteriors, porches, interiors, refurbished flooring and brand-new furnishings.”
TRAVEL
decorhint.com

Festive Pipe Cleaner Candy Canes

Let’s make these fun pipe cleaner candy canes for the holiday! This is an inexpensive project and makes a great kids’ craft. This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. Learn more here. I have a really great kids’ craft for ya’ll today. These pipe cleaner candy canes! They are...
LIFESTYLE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Cabins & Cottages

Whether you’re heading out to deer camp or just looking to explore a new area of the state this fall, there’s nothing quite like booking a weekend cabin vacation nestled in the Wisconsin wilderness. Hike and hunker down at the Heartwood Resort in Trego (Washburn County) No matter the season,...
WISCONSIN STATE
lizmarieblog.com

The Last Cozy White Cottage Seasons Freebie

Before I introduce the final freebie for my new book Cozy White Cottage Seasons, I want to thank all of you so much for pre-ordering and supporting this next book of mine! As you may or may not know… pre-order sales are so important for authors. It helps tell the publishing company and retailers that the book is performing well and it’s a good indicator of the book’s success. I wanted to get one more freebie out to all of you who have preordered before my new book Cozy White Cottage Seasons comes out on Tuesday! As a thank you, I have been releasing freebies that you can receive just for Pre-ordering Cozy White Cottage Seasons! I am so excited to share with you the final Cozy White Cottage Seasons Freebie…10 EXTRA tips to be cozy in fall and winter!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
homeanddesign.com

Before & After: Cottage Chic

A vintage waterman’s cottage got a new lease on life when the owners tapped Jamie Merida Interiors to overhaul its outdated spaces. The goal was to convert the two-story, 1,600-square-foot Cape Cod into a guest house. Overlooking Harris Creek off the Choptank River in Wittman, Maryland, the diminutive structure comprised two bedrooms and one bath, a living room, den and small kitchen. “The wife asked for a casual, welcoming aesthetic with a nod to nautical style,” explains designer Denise Perkins, who spearheaded the redo. ”She wanted the living room to accommodate maximum seating for their large family and friends, and stressed that it needed to be extremely functional and practical.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
blueinkreview.com

The Cottage

A consistent conflict spanning centuries of Western history lies at the heart of William Thon’s epic fantasy The Cottage. The book’s main action stretches from 13th-century England and France to the progress of colonists in the Americas in the 18th and 19th centuries. Across this framework, the author maintains his theme regarding the natural world pitted against human forces.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gilroy Dispatch

Cottage Creek: Inspired by Syrah

Cottage Creek, owned by Denise and Sam Russell, is one of those places where you can truly feel connected to the grape source, even if most of the wines come from Oregon. Denise, a beautician who’s owned a hair salon for 36 years, and husband, Sam, owner of an HVAC business, are both Morgan Hill natives.
MORGAN HILL, CA
mvprogress.com

Rooster Cottage To Hold Annual Fall Open House

The Rooster Cottage Consignment Gallery in Mesquite will hold its annual Fall Open House event on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event is a customer appreciation day and will take place from 10 am-4 pm. According to co-owner Carol Bulloch, “We have an open house twice a year because we want...
MESQUITE, NV
Watauga Democrat

Edgewood Cottage: Repurposing with a purpose

BLOWING ROCK — On the surface, it doesn't seem like the trip from Harper's Ferry, Va. to Blowing Rock, N.C. should be all that taxing. For Elliot Daingerfield, though, it was a trip filled with awe and wonder, trials and tribulations, and a multitude of life lessons. Thanks to the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Gadget Review

Ideas for Vacuum Cleaner Storage_

The right vacuum cleaner storage system can be hard to find. This is especially true for those living in apartments or other homes with limited space. However, you still want to keep your vacuum safe, especially if you got one of those best-selling vacuum cleaners. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. The type of...
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy