 8 days ago
We are looking for an Early Years Educator to work to support the learning of children in the early years classes, including undertaking occasional class cover as directed.

About Us

Welcome to Harris Primary Academy Peckham Park where we are proud to celebrate the wide range of backgrounds, abilities, faiths and cultures within our school. Our success lies in our drive to ensure every pupil takes pride in their skills, abilities, and talents and uses these to help them attain the highest possible level of education.

We work together to ensure that our children have a bright, safe, secure and happy place to learn. We celebrate their achievements and encourage mutual respect for one another. We feel that by working together with our children, parents, carers, staff, governors and the wider community we can encourage our pupils to show respect, take responsibility and show resilience as they grow with us.

Main Areas of Responsibility

  • In liaison with EYFS Lead and Teachers, to support children’s development in all aspects of the EYFS curriculum in Nursery and Reception as required.
  • To develop effective practice and ensure high quality provision for all children by reflecting on skills develop them through observation and support.
  • To support practitioners by monitoring and record children’s progress and using information as a basis for planning and improving practice and provision.
  • To work in partnership with parents and to value and utilise parent’s contribution to support children’s well-being, learning and development
  • Develop and improve the quality and effectiveness of the EYFS by working collaboratively with the EYFS Teachers and Phase Leader.
  • Working with all stakeholders to implement the strategic vision for the Federation and promote that vision, values and ethos to Principals, pupils, staff, Governors, parents and the wider community.
  • To be responsible for own professional development and be pro-active in attending relevant training opportunities.
  • To develop resources in the provision as necessary.
  • To be a key person to a group of children and support transitions between Nursery and Reception and other settings.
  • To work in accordance with equal opportunities, developing an inclusive provision and practice to meet the need of all children and their families.

Other Activities

  • To be a role model for students of the academy.
  • Under the direction of SLT, undertake such other tasks that may be required to further the efficient running of the academy, commensurate with your level.
  • To assist as required to lead on the implementation of the school’s behaviour management policy.
  • To participate in school trips/visits when requested.
  • To be responsible for own professional development.

Assessments, Reports and External Testing

  • To provide or contribute to oral and written assessments, reports and references relating to individual pupils and groups of pupils.
  • Where appropriate participate in arrangements for preparing pupils for external testing, assess pupils for the purposes of such tests and record and report such assessments.

Review and Development

  • To participate in arrangements made in accordance with the current Regulations for the appraisal or review of your performance.
  • To participate in arrangements for your further training and professional development including undertaking training and professional development which aims to meet needs identified in planning and review statements.

Administration

  • To participate in administrative and organisational tasks related to above duties.
  • To attend assemblies, register the attendance of pupils and supervise pupils during academy sessions.
  • To maintain good order and discipline among the pupils and safeguard their health and safety both when they are authorised to be on the academy premises and when they are engaged in authorised academy activities elsewhere.

Qualifications & Experience

Experience

  • Working with or caring for children of relevant age, supporting learning.
  • Establishing good relationships with parents and families encouraging involvement in education.

Qualifications

  • Good numeracy/literacy skills.

Attributes

  • Ability to organise self.
  • To be able to work constructively as part of a team, understanding academy roles and responsibilities and your own position within these.
  • Ability to undertake administration tasks such as registers.
  • Ability to self-evaluate learning needs and actively seek learning opportunities.
  • Ability to relate well to children and adults including managing difficult or conflicting situations.
  • Show energy and enthusiasm to improve the learning of all students.

Next Steps

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please contact us via e-mail, or call to arrange a conversation.

Before applying, please download the Job Pack for full details on the job responsibilities and person specification. You will need this when completing your application.

Please note: we may hold interviews as and when applications are received and we reserve the right to offer to a candidate prior to the closing date. We only accept applications submitted online via our careers website and which are completed before the closing deadline. With this in mind, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible and advise you check the job information as per the listing on our careers site.

Professional Development & Benefits

Our people are at the heart of our success. We have developed a strong culture of collaboration and best practice, with professional development and career planning at its centre. We invest in our staff with support, coaching, mentoring, and a wide range of top-quality training programmes delivered at every level to senior leadership.

We look for talented individuals who share our vision for creating exceptional places of learning, and are committed to ensuring that every child in London has access to the best possible education.

In addition to the opportunities for career progression, training and development, we also offer a competitive rewards and benefits package which includes our Harris Allowance, a Performance and Loyalty Bonus, Pension Scheme, a Wellbeing Cash Plan and many other benefits.

Safeguarding Notice

The Harris Federation and all our academies are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and we expect all our staff and volunteers to share in this commitment. All offers of employment are subject to an Enhanced DBS check, references, and where applicable, a prohibition from teaching check will be completed for all applicants. Before applying, please review our Policy Statement on the Recruitment of Ex-Offenders.

Equal Opportunities

The Harris Federation is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates.

As a provider of employment and education, we value the diversity of our staff and students, and all our staff are equally valued and respected. We are committed to providing a fair, equitable and mutually supportive learning and working environment for our students and staff.

