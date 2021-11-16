1:1 Learning Support Assistant - Term Time - Special Needs Position

Pay: KR3 £18425FTE (Pro Rata)

Start Date: ASAP

We want to appoint an enthusiastic, dedicated, flexible team player to join us at Herne Bay Junior School as a Learning Support Assistant to provide 1:1 support for Key Stage 2 pupils. You will be joining a highly supportive and hardworking team.

The person appointed needs to have good communication skills and be self-motivated to be able to use their own initiative to deliver 1:1 or small group support as needed. Training for specific interventions will be given along with regular guidance from the class teacher and SENCO.

The position will involve working with a pupils, with specific learning and behaviour needs primarily on a one to one basis and at times within small groups. The role will be based in and out of the classroom and will involve implementing programmes of support designed specifically to meet the pupil’s needs.

Our ideal candidate will be an experienced SEN Learning Support Assistant, who has experience and associated training to support a child with complex behaviour needs and cognitive difficulties related to literacy and numeracy.

You need to have experience of working in KS1/KS2 and be able to demonstrate previous success in working with special needs pupils in an educational setting. Most importantly you will be able to relate well to children. The ideal candidate should also have experience of liaising closely with the class teacher, the SENCO, other support staff and the child’s family.

The post is fixed term, as it is dependent upon the named pupil’s continued attendance at this school.

We strongly recommend that you call the school prior to application where our SENCO or Deputy Headteacher, Lead for Inclusion, will offer an informal chat and be able to answer any questions you might have.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An Enhanced DBS check will be sought from the successful candidate.

Closing Date: 28/11/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: 3rd December 2021

Information about the school

Herne Bay Junior School is situated on the coast, close to Herne Bay town centre. Our large four form entry co-educational Foundation School caters for junior age range (7-11 years). We offer excellent teaching facilities including 16 well equipped classes, specialist teaching rooms and extensive playing fields. We pride ourselves on ensuring that pupils have the best possible opportunity to enjoy school and make excellent progress in all that they achieve.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

