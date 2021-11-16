ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

1:1 Learning Support Assistant - Term Time - Special Needs Position

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sgyP_0cyyXjXh00

Pay: KR3 £18425FTE (Pro Rata)

Start Date: ASAP

We want to appoint an enthusiastic, dedicated, flexible team player to join us at Herne Bay Junior School as a Learning Support Assistant to provide 1:1 support for Key Stage 2 pupils. You will be joining a highly supportive and hardworking team.

The person appointed needs to have good communication skills and be self-motivated to be able to use their own initiative to deliver 1:1 or small group support as needed. Training for specific interventions will be given along with regular guidance from the class teacher and SENCO.

The position will involve working with a pupils, with specific learning and behaviour needs primarily on a one to one basis and at times within small groups. The role will be based in and out of the classroom and will involve implementing programmes of support designed specifically to meet the pupil’s needs.

Our ideal candidate will be an experienced SEN Learning Support Assistant, who has experience and associated training to support a child with complex behaviour needs and cognitive difficulties related to literacy and numeracy.

You need to have experience of working in KS1/KS2 and be able to demonstrate previous success in working with special needs pupils in an educational setting. Most importantly you will be able to relate well to children. The ideal candidate should also have experience of liaising closely with the class teacher, the SENCO, other support staff and the child’s family.

The post is fixed term, as it is dependent upon the named pupil’s continued attendance at this school.

We strongly recommend that you call the school prior to application where our SENCO or Deputy Headteacher, Lead for Inclusion, will offer an informal chat and be able to answer any questions you might have.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An Enhanced DBS check will be sought from the successful candidate.

Closing Date: 28/11/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: 3rd December 2021

Information about the school

Herne Bay Junior School is situated on the coast, close to Herne Bay town centre. Our large four form entry co-educational Foundation School caters for junior age range (7-11 years). We offer excellent teaching facilities including 16 well equipped classes, specialist teaching rooms and extensive playing fields. We pride ourselves on ensuring that pupils have the best possible opportunity to enjoy school and make excellent progress in all that they achieve.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant - Term Time - Special Needs Position

Pay: £18,933 - £21,748 pro-rata +SEN allowance £1,324. £18,933 - £21,748 pro-rata + SEN Allowance (£1,324) – pay award pending. Are you interested in a rewarding career in the field of Special Educational Needs? If so, how about considering a position at Abbey Court School? We are looking to appoint Teaching Assistants to commence as soon as possible or from January.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Breakfast Club Assistant - Term Time

We are looking for an enthusiastic and cheerful Breakfast Club Assistant to join our happy and successful school. The position is for 6 hours per week from 7.30am to 9.00am (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday) To arrange an informal visit or for more information, please contact the school office. Closing...
JOBS
The Guardian

Parent Support Advisor - Term Time - Special Needs Position

We are looking for a Parent Support Advisor to join our team to establish and foster good relationships with parents/carers of pupils at our special school for pupils with Social, Emotional and Mental Health difficulties. To engage with parents/carers and families to provide early intervention, support and guidance to increase engagement with the school.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation School#Volunteers#Herne Bay Junior School#Senco
The Guardian

1:1 Learning Mentor

Salary: Grade/scale point and Inc Scale 2, point 3 £18,562 + L.W. £1,978. Hours 25 hrs per week – (pro-rata, term time only) 1 Year Contract. We are looking to appoint an experienced Learning Mentor to join the school to help with 1 to 1 or group support for pupils. We require someone with curricular experience who understands learning barriers, intervention and behavioural issues. The confidence and ability to work flexibly and contribute to teaching and learning is essential, as is the willingness to cater for all aspects of physical, social and emotional needs.
JOBS
The Guardian

Cover Supervisor Teaching/Child Support - Term Time

We are looking to appoint a Cover Supervisor to supervise classes for short term teacher absences, medical appointments, training courses and in-house meetings. A patient, tolerant, sympathetic, yet firm manner is essential. Good literacy, numeracy and organisational skills are important. The successful candidate must also be in sympathy with the Catholic ethos and Mission of the school. The full job description and the application form are both available from our website.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

PE Teacher - Part-time - Special Needs Position

“A good school with outstanding Pupil Personal Development and Leadership” Ofsted 2021. City of Rochester School is a specialist independent school for children and young people with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). We are seeking a teacher to teach across KS2 - KS4. This role is to teach PE to KS1-5...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Administrative Assistant to the Safeguarding Team - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Trinity School and College is seeking an enthusiastic, dynamic and innovative colleague to join our team of committed professionals. The successful candidate will be able to provide administrative support to Trinity’s Safeguarding Team and work to the highest level of confidentiality. This is a part-time term time only position. Closing...
The Guardian

Education Assistant - Term Time

KR6 £15,863 (£20,997 FTE) Responsible to: one of the larger departments in the school. 32.5 hours per week / term time plus one week (39 weeks) 5 days per week. To complement the professional work of teachers by taking responsibility for learning activities under an agreed system of supervision, involving close collaboration with teachers. This will involve planning, preparing and delivering learning activities for individuals/groups and monitoring students and assessing, recording and reporting on students’ achievement, progress and development.
JOBS
The Guardian

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist - Term Time

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist Kent Range 3 – Hours are 1pm to 4pm Monday to Friday (15 hours pw) for 40 weeks per year. Annual salary – pro rata to £6600 per annum . We are looking to employ an enthusiastic, motivated person to join our small, friendly office team at our...
JOBS
The Guardian

SEN Teaching - 1:1 Autism support

2 x SEN Teaching Assistant – 1:1 support – Autism – KS1 & KS2 – South London. Q – Do you have recent SEN Teaching Assistant experience, supporting children with Autism?. Q – Are you actively looking for a long term 1:1 support role within a leading Primary School?. If...
AUTISM
fox44news.com

Pandemic changes Special Needs learning in a positive way

WACO, Texas – The pandemic altered the way many of these students live and learn. Those changes, for the most part, have been positive. “Being back in the classroom has helped to provide the structure that many of our Special Education students need. Our department has added staff support to assist with instruction and other needs,” says Charlotte Davis, Waco ISD Executive Director of Special Needs.
WACO, TX
goodmorningwilton.com

Preparing and Supporting Special Needs Students for Postsecondary Pursuits

SPED*NET Wilton will host “Transition Programs: Preparing and Supporting Students with IEPs and Section 504 Plans for Their Postsecondary Pursuits,” a very special Zoom webinar on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m. Students and their families are invited to join a panel of representatives from four unique transition programs that cater to a variety of abilities and learning styles.
WILTON, CT
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy