3-4 acre fire reported in Johnny's Coal Subdivision

Spokane firefighters and police officers are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a home in east Spokane. The fire broke out at the home on Stone Street and East 7th Avenue around 2am Friday. Crews say that when they first arrived on scene flames were shooting 20 feet in the air. The fire was burning so hot it melted the siding on the house next door. After ensuring there was no one inside, crews battled to get the fire under control, which took several hours.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO