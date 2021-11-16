Class Teacher to Cover Teacher Interventions - Part-time

Start Date: January 2022

Pay: MPS

Come & join our OUTSTANDING team at Cliftonville Primary & Pre-School.

The School is looking to appoint an outstanding part-time teacher from January 2022, to teach five afternoons a week, providing cover for catch up interventions. This role will be based across the whole school, and lessons will be prepared for you. If you have a particular specialism however, please indicate this on your application.

This role is linked to specific funding and is estimated to be required for two academic years, depending upon progress.

Our last Ofsted inspection, November 2016, judged all aspects of the school to be outstanding but for us, outstanding doesn't mean perfect and there is still work to be done!

There are good career progression routes for teachers in the early stages of their careers and high-quality continuing professional development including our bespoke middle leaders programme and nationally accredited courses NPQML/SL/H. We were asked to contribute to DfE research on CPD, published November 2018, as we have a much higher retention rate of teachers than the national picture.

It is a really exciting place to work and we are at the cutting edge of some very innovative and exemplary practice. Staff report feeling well-supported and mentoring for newly qualified teachers is excellent. The senior leadership team tries hard to ensure demands placed on staff are reasonable and proportionate to outcomes for children and that the important job of teaching is genuinely balanced with having a life beyond the school gates.

The school reserves the right to bring forward the closing date if sufficient applications have been received.

Closing Date: 01/12/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: Monday 6th December

Information about the school

We are one of the largest primary schools in Kent with nearly 862 children on roll, including a 52-place pre-school. Our Ofsted inspection, November 2016, found every aspect of the school to be OUTSTANDING. This represents a remarkable turnaround for the school which is attributable to the dedication and professionalism of ALL staff. A new teaching block opened in November 2015 with eight new classrooms, a second hall and staff facilities.

Our school is warm and welcoming to children, their families and staff. We are committed to maintaining our outstanding school in an environment that promotes intellectual, physical, emotional, social and spiritual development. As with any school, there are challenges...but the rewards of working at Cliftonville are huge. The school became an academy in December 2013, a partner in a small local Multi Academy Trust called the Coastal Academies Trust. The school holds a number of important accreditations including the Inclusion Quality Mark and the Continuous Professional Learning and Development Quality Mark.

Wellbeing is at the core of what we do everyday and this is reflected in our school values which are at the centre of all we do at Cliftonville Primary and Pre-school. We commit to making it our mission to promote positive wellbeing for all our pupils, staff and the wider community including parents and carers. We recognise that without positive wellbeing we cannot reach our full potential. Therefore, we aim to educate and support our whole school community on the importance of wellbeing and mental health, ensuring it is everyone’s responsibility to care for one another. Through our innovative ‘Wellbeing Hub’ we will provide mental health support, understanding and intervention for pupils and parents ensuring a holistic approach. Our staff are our greatest resource and so we ensure that all staff have a supportive network and feel they are listened, to and valued at all times.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

