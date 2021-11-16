One to One Teaching Assistant - Part-time

Pay: KR 3

Start Date: Immediate

We require a 1 to 1 SEND support Teaching Assistant to join our dedicated and experienced team. Qualifications and/or experience in supporting young children with SEN, particularly ASD and Attachment disorder would also be desirable.

The job is for 27.5 hours per week. - Monday to Friday 09:00 - 15:00 with half an hour lunch. This post is dependent upon High Needs funding but is guaranteed until January 2022.

KR3 £11,778.82 pro rata to £18,425 FTE

Term Time only plus 5 development days.

Annual leave is not to be taken during the term and will therefore be paid in addition to salary. Pro rata equates to approximately per annum inclusive of annual leave entitlement.

Please submit a letter of application and complete the application form online.

References will be requested prior to interview.

If you require any more information, please contact the school office.

Closing Date: 10/12/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBA

Information about the school

Mr D Meades is the CEO of the DFA MAT which comprises Astor Secondary School (Headteacher, Mr L Kane), White Cliffs Primary School and Pebbles Nursery (Headteacher, Mrs H Castle), Barton Junior (Headteacher Miss M ODell) Shatterlocks Infant and Nursery School (Headteacher, Mrs N Biddle).

As a family of schools, The Trust works collaboratively to celebrate and nurture the uniqueness of all pupils. Through outstanding leadership, pastoral care, academic challenge and inspirational teaching all children are enabled to flourish, succeed and make a positive contribution to the communities they serve, creating strong citizens now and for the future.

The Trust promotes smoke and vaping free sites and the safeguarding and welfare of children and expects staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

