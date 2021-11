Aggie: The name I never thought I would hold. I grew up in Amarillo, a flat yellow landscape of a town with the harsh winds of the Texas panhandle, and little to no green in sight. High school was competitive, and I surely wasn’t in the top 10 percent of my class, but I tried my best with the cards I was dealt. During my last months in high school, I found myself longing for a fresh start, particularly a galaxy far, far away, but I had to settle for eight hours away in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO