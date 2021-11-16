Science Teacher - Independent Prep School

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School: Independent Prep School

Location: North West London

Role: Science Teacher

Start Date: February 2022

Salary: Competitive

An outstanding independent prep school in North West London are seeking a Science Teacher from February 2022 for one year. This is a part time role of 3 days a week.

This independent prep school is an inspiring place to learn and enjoyable place to work - a warm, caring and collaborative environment with outstanding teachers, first class facilities and an enriching curriculum. Everyone knows each other at this school and each member shares in each others success. This friendly and supportive environment means that children feel happy and safe; giving them the confidence to embrace new challenges and opportunities. The school is set in acres of countryside so that outdoor learning can take place and children are given the opportunity to have fun and enjoy their childhood.

The Head is seeking to appoint a dedicated classroom practitioner with a real passion for Science. Science is made accessible to pupils of all ages and abilities through a very strong emphasis on practical teaching to inspire and enthuse. The department is very well resourced, with modern and well-equipped laboratories including interactive whiteboards. You will have a clear understanding of the curriculum and superb subject knowledge. The successful candidate will teach Science from Year 5 - Year 8 including Common Entrance.

If you are interested in teaching Science at a fantastic independent prep school in London please apply now. Or call Duncan Eaglesham on 07860 845 741 for an informal conversation and more information including a job description. The school has a strong ethos of student welfare therefore any successful applicant will undergo a full enhanced criminal record check (DBS).

