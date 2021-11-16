ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After School Club Assistant and Breakfast Club Assistant - Part-time

 8 days ago
Start Date: To be confirmed

Pay: Kent Range 4

The Orchard at Lady Boswell’s provides breakfast and after school care for up to 65 children during term time.

We are looking for a lively and enthusiastic people to join us as Breakfast/After School Club Assistants.

After School Club Assistant

This role is for 5 days a week - 3.15pm - 6pm - total 13.75 hours commencing mid November 2021

The salary will be Kent Range 4 FTE £18,517 - £19,625 (Actual salary £5,767 - £6,112)

Breakfast Club Assistant

This role is for 5 mornings a week - 7.45am - 9am - total 6.25 hours commencing January 2022

The salary will be Kent Range 4 FTE £18,517 - £19,625 (Actual salary £2,621 - £2,778)

After School Club Assistant

This role is for 5 days a week - 3.15pm - 6pm total 13.75 hours commencing January 2022

The salary will be Kent Range 4 FTE £18,517 - £19,625 (Actual salary £5,767 - £6,112)

The breakfast club and after school club assistant can be combined, to give a total of 20 hours and a total actual salary of £8,388 - £8,890)

The successful candidate will:

  • Be someone who enjoys working with children
  • Be a good team player, flexible and prepared to use their initiative
  • Be imaginative, fun, creative and very energetic
  • Have good interpersonal skills
  • Have regard to the Christian character of the School and its Foundation

Lady Boswell’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children The successful applicant will need to undertake an Enhanced DBS check.

If you would like to know more about the role please contact Mrs Ceri Wild on 01732452851

Please apply on line visit our website via the button below.

If a suitable applicant is found, we reserve the right to close the advert early.

Closing Date: 15/12/2021 at 15:00

Interviews: To be confirmed

Information about the school

Set on the edge of the beautiful Knole Park Estate in Sevenoaks Lady Boswell’s Primary School has a strong sense of history, having been established in 1675. We are a Christian school which provides a safe and happy haven that allows every child to develop and learn in a kind and caring environment whilst achieving the highest academic standards.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

