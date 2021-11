The new agreement will provide contextual and brand-safe targeting for all Finecast US clients through IRIS-enabled™ supply partners. IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and Finecast US, a leading addressable TV provider, today announced that they have entered into a partnership to make IRIS-enabled contextual targeting, and brand safety tools available directly to Finecast’s local market clients. The new partnership will make it possible to guarantee brand safety across the Advanced TV (CTV and premium streaming video) marketplace while delivering the contextual targeting that marketers demand as audience-based targeting becomes more challenging.

