Juventus could be set to release Aaron Ramsey from his contract 18 months early - leaving a host of Premier League teams to scrap it out for his signature. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that the Welsh midfielder is no longer in the plans of Max Allegri and could be let go of early from his contract. Ramsey is said to be one of the highest-earning British players anywhere in the world in Serie A, collecting around £400,000 a week.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO