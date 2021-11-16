Cross Country Earns Academic All-State Honors!

AUSTIN, Texas - Concordia-St. Paul women's soccer had two players selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team per the organization's announcement on Thursday morning. Jena Berkland, a junior midfielder / forward and Cayla Renwick, a senior defender, were both selected for Division II District 7 (Great American, Mid-America, and Northern Sun) as nominated and voted on by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.
