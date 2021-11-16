Cross Country Earns Academic All-State Honors!

The state cross country format underwent big changes this year with the All-State Meet moving from two Divisions to three Divisions. As a result, the divisional meets were re-aligned and Gloucester now competes in Division 2B and Manchester Essex in Division 3B. After Saturday’s Divisional Meets, both the Fishermen and Hornets proved to fit just fine in their new aligned Divisions. Both the Gloucester and Manchester Essex boys qualified for the All-State Meet as a team while the Manchester Essex girls also had an individual qualifier.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO