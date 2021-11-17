ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Evictions Ramp Up in Multnomah County

By Sophie Peel
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandlords have filed for 62 nonpayment evictions in Multnomah County since Nov. 1. In October, they filed 126. That number is likely to spike, says Becky Straus of the Oregon...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 3

Churchman
4d ago

THIS should NOT be a surprise!!THIS is what HAPPENS when YOUVOTE for IGNORANT LEADERS!! LETS GO BRANDON!! LETS GOBRANDON!! FOLKS!! THIS WILLONLY GET WORSE!!!

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oregon Law Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy