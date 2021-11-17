Evictions Ramp Up in Multnomah County
Landlords have filed for 62 nonpayment evictions in Multnomah County since Nov. 1. In October, they filed 126. That number is likely to spike, says Becky Straus of the Oregon...www.wweek.com
Landlords have filed for 62 nonpayment evictions in Multnomah County since Nov. 1. In October, they filed 126. That number is likely to spike, says Becky Straus of the Oregon...www.wweek.com
THIS should NOT be a surprise!!THIS is what HAPPENS when YOUVOTE for IGNORANT LEADERS!! LETS GO BRANDON!! LETS GOBRANDON!! FOLKS!! THIS WILLONLY GET WORSE!!!
Comments / 3