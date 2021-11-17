City Commission Swearing-In Ceremony

The Cavalier County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on November 16. Commissioner Greg Goodman reported on the discussions of the ARPA committee so far. There have been various ideas, but he liked the idea of investing it in people to grow the community. Once the state budget passes, they will find out the rules of spending the money. Funds will need to be spent by 2024.

