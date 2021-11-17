City Commission Swearing-In Ceremony

The Cavalier County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on November 16. Commissioner Greg Goodman reported on the discussions of the ARPA committee so far. There have been various ideas, but he liked the idea of investing it in people to grow the community. Once the state budget passes, they will find out the rules of spending the money. Funds will need to be spent by 2024.
PADUCAH — Dujuan Thomas has announced he will run for a seat on the Paducah City Commission. Thomas was a write-in candidate in the 2020 Paducah mayoral race. He announced his decision to run for the city commission on Wednesday. If elected, Thomas says he wants to focus on new...
The Seymour Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at Seymour City Hall, 301 N. Chestnut St. The agenda includes consideration of approval of the 2022 commission meeting schedule, a financial report from Reedy Financial Group and miscellaneous business. The meeting is open to the...
Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. That’s the collective sigh of relief from Ocala residents as the tumultuous city elections season finally draws to a close. After eight weeks of intense battle for the District...
Two draft district maps have received backing from a Redwood City commission tasked with leading the city’s redistricting process, presenting the council with a dilemma of whether to keep more neighborhoods whole or to prioritize communities of interest. Wednesday’s meeting marked the last of many discussions the 11-person Advisory Redistricting...
The Three Rivers Planning Commission has rescheduled its November meeting for Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan. Any interested person may attend and submit written comments to the City Clerk…. ADA Notice: The City will...
Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Cathy Howell, Jewell Gabbard, Joe McKinney, and Vickie Gabbard were in attendance. A motion was made by Cathy Howell and seconded by Joe McKinney to accept the minutes of the October 18, 2021 regular meeting. All in favor, motion passed.
The City of Summit is actively seeking volunteers from the community to serve on several of its committees and commissions. “Volunteering for the City of Summit is a very rewarding experience and allows residents to make a lasting impact on our community,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “If you are passionate about helping to make Summit a better place to live and work, I urge you to volunteer.”
The Big Bend Homeless Coalition reopened one of its Hope Community family buildings on Wednesday, giving six additional families a place to stay. The event takes place a week before Thanksgiving to educate students about world hunger. New Solar Energy Center unveiled in South Georgia. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
LEWISTON — Ralph Lenfestey, Lewiston’s new finance director, was appointed at the Nov. 16 City Council meeting and sworn in by City Clerk Kathy Montejo. Lenfestey was lauded by City Administrator Heather Hunter, whom he is replacing, as her “right-hand man for the last 24 years.”. Since being hired as...
The City of Newport is seeking applicants to serve on a seven-member Charter Review Commission to help the City refine its municipal Charter. The volunteer commission, which was last assembled in 2013, will be charged with reviewing the City Charter and making recommendations to the Council that would then be voted on by Newport residents at the ballot box.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The election date for the runoff in the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Albany City Commission has been set. The election is set for Nov. 30. Incumbent BJ Fletcher is running against Challenger Vilnis Gaines. In the Nov. 2 election, Fletcher garnered 397 votes and Gaines got 435 votes.
Walla Walla city residents interested in taking a direct role in their local government are needed to fill several openings on commissions and committees that help guide city policy on arts, transportation, promotions and more. Applications must be submitted no later than noon Dec. 8. Open positions include:. Arts Commission...
The Russellville City Council called a special meeting Monday at Brookdale Russellville to honor two local veterans and to approve resolutions related to the Latimore Tourist Home. Alderman Shawn Harris presented Judge Wayne Nordin, 99, and Jock Davis, 97, with awards in honor of being the eldest military veterans in...
The Central City village board swore in Jamie Ramsey as the new police chief at the meeting on Monday, November 15. Ramsey retired from his position as a sergeant within Centralia’s police department to accept the position in Central City. During the meeting, Ramsey said that the transition has taken some effort, but he is enjoying the change of scenery.
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners elected a new chair and vice-chair at their general meeting on Tue, Nov. 2. After the commissioners voted by secret ballot, Clerk of the Court Greg Harrell tallied the votes and announced that Carl Zalak will replace Jeff Gold as chair and Craig Curry replaces Zalak as vice-chair. The newly-elected Zalak and Curry will assume their roles today at the board’s next regular meeting.
A downtown eyesore will be transforming into a Magical destination, the mayor told city council last night. Pick up the Nov. 18 Barberton Herald to learn about the Magical Marketplace, on newsstands tomorrow. Call 330-753-1068 or visit www.barbertonherald.com to subscribe!
The Big Rapids City Commission will be meeting tonight at City Hall. There will be a number of items on the agenda including, a resolution accepting bids for equipment rental for snow removal services, a resolution for commitment to develop bicycle loops on city streets, a resolution to apply to Pure Michigan to be designated a Trail Town and a resolution extending the city lease of Peter VandeMark’s Hangar at Roben-Hood Airport for one year.
The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from interested residents for the following commissions. Applicants must reside within the City limits. All applications are due by Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Arts commission:. The arts commission is an advisory commission to the City Council made up of five Brentwood...
Deltona, FL - Item 8 - A on tonight's Deltona City Commission agenda is a request from Acting City Manager John Peters III to increase his compensation based on his Superior to Excellent evaluations. That's according to his contract. His first annual review, which was addressed during the Nov. 1 commission meeting, saw him receive an average score of 4.3 out of five.
