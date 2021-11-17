ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Will 2022 Be The Comeback Year For Commercial Real Estate?

 4 days ago
The state of global commercial real estate. As vaccination efforts continue around the world, more...

KRON4 News

Analysis: Silicon Valley’s commercial real estate sales highest since 2015

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A recent analysis reveals commercial real estate sales in Silicon Valley soared last quarter. The latest analysis from Joint Venture Silicon Valley’s Institute for Regional Studies, shows increased investment activity between July and September, drove commercial real estate sales volume up to an aggregate of $6.3 billion — the highest […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow changes its 2022 real estate outlook—here’s what it says to expect from home prices next year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Back in September, Zillow released a bullish 2022 forecast which predicted U.S. home prices would climb another 11.7% over the coming 12 months. But now the real estate listing site says that their previous outlook was too low. On Wednesday, Zillow published a report predicting U.S. home prices will climb 13.6% between Oct. 2021 and Oct. 2022.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Memphis residential real estate market continues record year

The Memphis real estate market continued its blistering year despite a slowdown in October. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
REAL ESTATE
cascadebusnews.com

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services Releases New Compass Cares Charities Video

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services has released a new video highlighting the great work the Compass Cares charities are doing in our community and abroad. Kôr Community Land Trust, St. Vincent de Paul of Bend and Hearts and Hands for Humanity are the three grantees for the 2021-2022 term. Kôr Community Land Trust and St. Vincent de Paul have been hard at work addressing both affordable homeownership and homelessness in Central Oregon. Hearts and Hands for Humanity’s sole focus has been to provide clean drinking water to remote villages throughout Africa.
BEND, OR
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Commercial Real Estate Industry Gathers Again to Support Nonprofits

All leaders in the business community have been faced with making changes to their organizations to survive and thrive throughout the continuing pandemic. Like other industries, construction companies are grappling with challenges, including supply chain interruptions, rapidly rising costs in materials, and labor shortages. Navigating these issues requires skillful pivoting, determination, and cooperation, as well as a deep appreciation for the opportunities we’ve received.
DALLAS, TX
rebusinessonline.com

Conor Commercial Real Estate Completes Development of 436,500 SF Spec Industrial Building in Bartlett, Illinois

BARTLETT, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed the development of Brewster Creek Commerce Center, a 436,500-square-foot speculative industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The developer has leased the entire building to Chicago-based Colony Display, which will use the facility for light manufacturing and warehousing space. The project is situated within a 670-acre business park that is home to tenants such as McKesson, Grego & Sons and Cheese Merchants of America. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 54 truck docks, four drive-in doors, 125 trailer stalls and 340 automobile spaces.
BARTLETT, IL
techstartups.com

Tech Startup Floorly is Bringing Transparency to Commercial Real Estate Leasing

Technology has been leaving its mark on real estate. From novel land record storage solutions to innovative listing platforms, buyers and sellers can now rely on technical solutions to solve their issues. When speaking of real estate negotiation and related processes, most technological advances have taken place in the residential sphere.
REAL ESTATE
Courier-Express

St. Marys to raise real estate taxes for first time in 10 years

ST. MARYS — The ordinance for publication providing the levy and assessment of fiscal taxes for the year 2022 was approved by City of St. Marys Council members Monday. Ultimately, the budget includes both Real Estate and Earned Income Tax increases. St. Marys staff and council members have been working...
SAINT MARYS, PA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

U.S. Bank names new commercial real estate leaders for Northeast and East regions

MINNEAPOLIS– U.S. Bank has named two veteran commercial real estate (CRE) leaders to manage its growing CRE business in the eastern part of the U.S. Sadhvi Subramanian has joined U.S. Bank to lead CRE for the bank’s East region, which includes Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carlina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
REAL ESTATE
Triad Business Journal

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Night Owl National Stoneworks/Eden Venture Business Park

Night Owl National Stoneworks/Eden Venture Business Park. Date of project completion (certificate of occupancy): Stoneworks: Oct. 1, 2020; Eden Venture Business Park: units finished as occupied. Project address: 201 E. Meadow Road, Eden 27288. Name of project general contractor: Night Owl National Contractors. Tell us about the building details that...
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

NYC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Say They've Never Been More Confident

Even in light of the slew of existential threats facing the industry, commercial brokers’ confidence is on the rise. The Real Estate Board of New York’s quarterly real estate broker confidence report showed its Current Conditions Index for commercial brokers spiked to hit a record high of 36, up from 20 the quarter before and above the previous peak of 32 from Q4 2019. For residential brokers, the index hit 56, a slight decline from the quarter before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Future of commercial real estate: Experts discuss 'digitization' of industry

One thing the past 18 months have taught the business world is that emerging technologies have made it possible to continue to get business done, regardless of where employees are located. However, those same technologies also have helped to underscore the idea that many of the ways companies operated prior to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic might not have been as efficient as we once thought.
REAL ESTATE
wdnonline.com

Real Estate Today

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments. With the shift to cooler temperatures, insects like to migrate to warmer weather. For homeowners during the season change, which can spell an uptick in bugs like spiders, lady bugs, cockroaches and more venturing indoors. 1) Keep The Kitchen Clean — Bugs are always looking for their next meal, so places where you eat or store food are especially tempting. Avoid leaving food or dirty dishes out…
REAL ESTATE
