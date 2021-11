Here are highlights from Saturday's playoff action for SouthCoast teams. The No. 7 Bulldogs scored the first goal five minutes into the game on a finish from junior Ryan Blanchette assisted by junior Liam Geraghty. Just before the end of the half, the Bulldogs got a goal from junior Matt Carvalho on an assist by sophomore George Psichopaidas. Senior Matt Modracek made five saves for the shutout as ORR beat No. 26 Sandwich in the Div. 3 round of 32. The Bulldogs got strong play from seniors George Barry, Brendan Burke and Brett Smith as well as juniors Will Correia and Bennett Chase. Sophomore John Marmelo was solid on defense. ORR (12-5-2, 5-4-2 SCC) hosts No. 10 Medway at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the round of 16.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO