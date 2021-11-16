ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Keller High School Volleyball Team Headed To State Tournament For 1st Time

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx5ml_0cyyRfeh00

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Keller High School volleyball team is spending plenty of time in the gym this week, but they have history on their mind.

Keller High has advanced to the State Volleyball Tournament for the first time in school history.

People on campus can’t contain their excitement.

“Gosh, we feel like superstars. Everyone is like ‘Oh you’re going to state, congrats’!'” is how Keller senior Jenna Clifford described the energy around campus.

Teammate Sophia Odle was quick to add, “Even teachers come up to me and they are like, ‘Oh, like y’all are going to state’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve never talked to you in my life’.”

The team is the talk of the school, and they hope to be the talk of Texas by bringing home the first state title in school history.

It’s something the team has expected from the beginning of the season, right?

“I’m not going to lie, not necessarily.” Clifford said with a laugh. “But I’m glad we proved ourselves wrong.”

Coach Lauren Rao didn’t doubt her team’s potential.

After a slow start, Rao remained confident that the Keller volleyball team would compete for a championship. “They are excited, they have a sense of pride to be able to do that for their school and this program.”

“I think we are going to make history.” Clifford said with confidence. “We have so much fun, and when you have doing what you love, you can excel at it. That’s what we are doing”

