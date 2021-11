The Detroit Lions announced on Friday morning that they have signed reserve offensive tackle Dan Skipper to the practice squad. That could be an ominous sign for the health of Lions offensive tackles Matt Nelson and Taylor Decker, who are both dealing with injuries. Nelson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers, serving as the team’s extra swing tackle. Though he returned to practice on Thursday, he was still limited in his participation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO