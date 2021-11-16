ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stimulus Check: Will Petition For Fourth $1,400 Check Be Passed For 2022?

By James Dodson
bigblueunbiased.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are still debating whether or not to try to persuade Congress to pass a fourth stimulus check to help seniors. With inflation driving up prices for seniors who are already struggling to meet basic needs, some argue that this check could help offset some of the costs. Inflation...

www.bigblueunbiased.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
honknews.com

Senior Stimulus Checks Campaign to Congress Likely Gone Unheard

While Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of Congress have moved on from contemplating another COVID-19 stimulus check for Americans, thousands of senior citizens have petitioned for help. An advocacy organization has swiftly amassed signatures on a petition calling for $1,400 stimulus cheques for Social Security recipients. Despite next year’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Medicare#Social Security Benefits#Consumer Price Index#Americans
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weisradio.com

Mike Rogers to Vote “NO” on Democrats Socialist Tax and Spend Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement regarding his intention to vote no on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. “While Americans are struggling this holiday season with rapid inflation, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are trying to ram through President Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill – burdening taxpayers. President Biden’s socialist scheme will tax middle class Americans and subsidize Green New Deal initiatives while hurting American energy development. This deal also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants while the crisis at our southern border rages on. Their desperation to pass this legislation proves what we’ve known all along – Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are out of touch with Americans. I will be standing up for my constituents and voting no to President Biden’s egregious Build Back Broke scheme.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Republic Monitor

Monthly Stimulus Checks To Start in January 2022, Here’s How To Claim Your Payment

President Joe Biden believes that there is no more excellent economic engine than the American people’s ability to work hard and think creatively. For far too long, the economy had benefited wealthy individuals while failing to help those with fewer means. As President, Joe Biden vowed to restore the middle class as the backbone of the American economy, according to the White House.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
honknews.com

$7,200 Stimulus Checks Coming Next Year

Some good news from Thursday’s $1.75 trillion spending proposal is the extension of the Child Tax Credit Stimulus Check bills. Apparently, the bill’s structure has been updated to include a one-year extension. Apart from the monthly Child Tax Credit(CTC) stimulus checks, those qualified for the stimulus check will get their...
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

$3,600 Stimulus Check To Be Given Next Month, Guess Who Will Receive

After distributing $15 billion to 36 million families, the federal government will wrap up its extraordinary response to the pandemic’s financial impact. Child tax credit payments for the year 2021 will be made in less than a month, according to BGR. Child Tax Credit. According to The Sun, those who...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Distribution of 4th Stimulus Payment Worth $1,400 Still Possible to Happen

An advocacy organization called The Seniors Citizens League (TSCL) has asked Congress for the fourth round of stimulus checks for seniors only. In addition to increasing Social Security and Medicare benefits, TSCL is also known to advocate for senior citizen benefits. Recent demands have been raised by the group informing the congress to Include an increase of 6% in the Cost Of Living Adjustment for Social Security benefits, arguing that existing fixed income benefits cannot be sustained due to the rise in inflation.
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy