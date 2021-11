Over the following six weeks, the state of Maine will issue 5,000 to 25,000 checks every day, with a $149.8 million budget set aside for these payments. In a recently published article in Diario AS, Maine has announced an additional check for taxpayers, but it will not be accessible to those who are in need. While the prospects of a fourth stimulus in all US states are little to none, citizens of the New England state of Maine have been promised more assistance.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO