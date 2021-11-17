ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Human remains found along I-64 identified as missing man

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rphEn_0cyyOYFR00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have identified the human remains found along I-64 in Henrico County as those of a missing man.

The remains were found on November 6 and have been identified as Stephen Cleaton. Cleaton went missing on August 29, 2021 .

The cause of death remains under review and will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#I 64#Henrico Police#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy