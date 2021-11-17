ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Miami Valley health leaders anticipate Pfizer boosters to be approved this Friday

By Caroline Morse
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

Right now, only the Johnson and Johnson booster is approved by the FDA, and some local health leaders say they’re hopeful that Pfizer’s booster will be approved next.

“It’s a great time, it’s a little late for Thanksgiving but certainly good for it to move forward so more are protected by Christmas,” said Health Commissioner CCCHD Charles Patterson.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are already available for anyone 65 and older plus anyone 18 to 65 who are considered high risk medically or occupationally. Patterson believes the current eligibility leaves out a large portion of the population.

Boosters for all adults in US closer with panel meeting set

“I don’t meet the qualifications so I haven’t gotten my booster, so I’m very interested in this panel and wanting it to move forward,” said Patterson. “I want to feel good about getting my booster and follow the rules.”

Despite federal regulations, some of the nation’s largest cities have already been administering booster doses for anyone over 18 years old. That includes California, Colorado, New Mexico and New York City.

Patterson says COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the Miami Valley, so expanding booster eligibility may save the indoor holiday season.

Fauci: Vaccinated families can ‘feel good’ about Thanksgiving gatherings

“From Christmas to New Year’s, a lot more travel happens in there, it would be a great opportunity for people to get boosted before going into those high risk situations with travel and seeing family from out of town,” said Patterson.

If the panel approves the Pfizer boosters for anyone over the age of 18,  they say it could start rolling out as early as this weekend.

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have […]
Free Thanksgiving meals gifted at Dayton food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pick up a ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meal at With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry on Sunday, November 21. According to the With God’s Grace Facebook page, the food pantry will be handing out Thanksgiving to-go meals to families in the Dayton community. The event will be held from 1 pm to 2 […]
$500K in recovery funds announced for Dayton art agencies

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Friday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Culture Works (Arts and Culture Alliance of the Miami Valley), to provide sub granting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These funds were made possible […]
Miami Co. lights up the trail at Lost Creek Reserve

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Lost Creek reserve will be holding a lighting ceremony on Sunday night, launching the start of its holiday light display. On November 21, The Lost Creek Reserve will host a ceremony beginning at 6 pm followed by the official lighting and a driving tour of the decorated trail, a release […]
Bill’s Donuts to reopen after sewer line collapse

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The popular shop Bill’s Donuts is set to reopen on Sunday after the shop was forced to close for emergency maintenance. According to the store’s Facebook page, Bill’s Donuts was forced to close on Tuesday due to a collapsed sewer line. Work to repair this sewer line took longer than expected, […]
Mendelson’s building to be renovated, provide boost to Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former retail outlet will soon be transformed in Downtown Dayton. The old Mendelson’s building is the latest property to get the go-ahead for renovation in the Water Street District. “Excited to really see Downtown Dayton continue to really grow and thrive, and be the place to live in the region,” […]
PHOTOS: Sign of the holidays unveiled in Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Rike’s Holiday Windows were unveiled at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Friday. The redesigned windows were revealed in 2019 for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley. Designed by critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner […]
