(Sigourney, IA). -- A jury in Keokuk County has found a Grinnell man guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Vogel (VOH-gull) was charged with the killing of 44-year-old Michael Williams of Grinnell. William's aunt, Paula Terrell (tuh-RELL), talked with reporters after Tuesday's verdict and says she considers his killing a lynching. “It’s putting that rope around his neck and holding it for over six minutes, causing his death, is the definition of a hanging. A lynching. A white man lynched a black man over a white woman.” Terrell said. Investigators have said they do not believe the killing was racially motivated. Vogel is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13th.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO