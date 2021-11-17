ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

One man dead after shooting at Snellville gas station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Death investigation underway at gas station on Centerville Hwy. in Snellville (WSB-TV)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett police are currently investigating a possible homicide at a gas station in Snellville, according to police officials.

Homicide detectives were called to the Citgo gas station in the 2600 block of Centerville Highway near Sims Road just after 7 p.m. where they say a person has died.

Investigators say when they arrived to the gas station, they found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Police are still working to learn what led up to the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released.

There is no word on any potential suspects at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

