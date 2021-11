Canelo dropped Plant twice in the 11th round to get the knockout and make history!. As expected, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) made short work of his overmatched opponent Marcos Hernandez (15-5-2, 3 KOs) stopping the light-hitting fighter in the fourth round in the chief support bout. Dirrell, 37, nailed Hernandez with a big right uppercut that knocked him out in the fourth round. The fight was halted after the referee counted out the 28-year-old ‘Madman’ Hernandez, who came into the fight having lost three out of his last six fights. The win for Dirrell was his first in two years since 2019.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO