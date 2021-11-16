ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspended Pa. Attorney's Embezzlement and Fraud Charges Upheld

By Marianna Wharry
Pennsylvania lawyer and businessman David Shulick was indicted and arraigned in October 2016 for multiple embezzlement and fraud charges based on his involvement and ownership of the for-profit education company Delaware Valley High School Management Corp....

