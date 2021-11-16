Suspended Pa. Attorney's Embezzlement and Fraud Charges Upheld

Two Connecticut lawyers have gone to federal court seeking to enjoin the enforcement of new Rule 8.4(7) which provides, inter alia, that “(i)t is professional misconduct for a lawyer to…(e)ngage in conduct that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know is harassment or discrimination on the basis of race, color, ancestry, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, status as a veteran, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or marital status in conduct related to the practice of law.” Anyone who thought that we had finally put this issue to bed is going to have to wait until we see whether our version of this model rule passes muster.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO