Sufjan Stevens announces cover of a Nick Drake classic for special 7″

By Conor Lochrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne soft-spoken singer-songwriter soul looks to another and one of the most exciting covers of the year has been set: Sufjan Stevens has announced he’s covering the Nick Drake classic ‘Pink Moon’. Stevens’ label, Asthmatic Kitty Records, took to social media to announce the cover, which will come in...

NME

Listen to “Weird Al” Yankovic’s accordion-only cover of Sparks classic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has paid homage to the great Sparks, dropping an accordion take on their classic song, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’. While Sparks’ original 1974 single regales with the flair and experimentation heard throughout rock ‘n’ roll in that decade, Yankovic’s version, by contrast, is completely void of vocals.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Vanilla Fudge Releases a Cover of Led Zeppelin Classic “Ramble On”

Vanilla Fudge will release another in their series of Led Zeppelin classic covers with their next single – “Ramble On.” This follows covers of ‘Immigrant Song’ and ‘Rock and Roll’. All 3 tracks come from the soon to be released album Vanilla Zeppelin due out on Golden Robot Records on November 30th, 2021.
MUSIC
beintheloopchicago.com

Teen Nell & Legendary The Flaming Lips Announce New Album of Nick Cave Covers, “The Ship Song” And New Video Out Now

Today, Nell & The Flaming Lips announce the release of Where the Viaduct Looms, out November 26th via Bella Union / [PIAS]. The LP is comprised of nine Nick Cave cover versions with vocals and instrumentation by 14-year-old Nell Smith and instrumentation and production by The Flaming Lips. The album was mastered by Dave Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios. To mark the announcement, Nell and the Lips yesterday shared a video of their cover of “The Ship Song,” which Consequence of Sound premiered.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith Share Collaborative New Cover Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “The Ship Song”

13-year-old Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips have shared their latest cover of “The Ship Song,” originally sung by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. The cover is a part of their LP Where the Viaduct Looms, which is all covers of Nick Cave songs. The new cover also follows their previously released edition of “Amber Girl,” which Nick Cave praised.
MUSIC
Person
Marcel Dzama
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
Nick Drake
Person
Joni Mitchell
American Songwriter

Review: Susanna Hoffs Shares Some Classic Covers

It stands to reason that when an artist chooses to do an album of cover songs, success depends not only on the choice of songs but also on how the entire effort is executed. Hewing too close to the initial renditions shows a lack of originality while veering too far from the template runs the risk of alienating all those that prefer the original arrangements.
MUSIC
indierockcafe.com

14-year-old vocalist Nell Smith and Flaming Lips cover Nick Cave Classics

When we first watched this new music video featuring 14-year-old Nell Smith fronting The Flaming Lips, we were blown away. This amazingly talented teenager could just be a future sensation in the making. The way Smith commands this spectacular cover of Nick Cave‘s “Ship Song” is so impressive and powerful...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Nick Cave announces NYC shows with Warren Ellis

Nick Cave is playing shows with The Bad Seeds in the UK and Europe throughout the summer of 2022, and he's just announced a pair of US dates in NYC with Bad Seed Warren Ellis, with whom he made this year's Carnage. They're on March 24 and 25 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, and tickets go on sale Friday, 11/19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebrag.com

U2 announce 30th anniversary edition of classic album ‘Achtung Baby’

U2 are releasing a special edition of their classic album Achtung Baby to celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary. The Irish rockers seventh album was originally released on November 18th, 1991, with the 30th anniversary edition arriving this week on Friday, November 19th. It will come as a standard or deluxe vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.” In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears. “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.” “It understands...
VIDEO GAMES
963kklz.com

Mick Rock: 14 Classic Album Covers Created By The Iconic Photographer

Mick Rock, one of rock’s most iconic photographers, has died. He was 72. Rock’s death was confirmed in a statement shared via his Twitter which read in part, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side. Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The ’70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.”
ENTERTAINMENT
thebrag.com

Black Lips’ new single pulled by label over ‘allegations’ against member

The Black Lips’ new single has been pulled by Italian label Wild Honey Records over “allegations” against a band member. The label confirmed to Pitchfork that the record, which was slated to feature covers of Fred Cole and Hank Williams tracks, was pulled due to”certain allegations made against a member of the band.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Announces Free Larry Hoover Show With Drake

Over the course of the summer, the feud between Kanye West and Drake reignited in the public eye just as they prepared to release their respective albums. Ye threw some darts at Drake, Drake fired back, and the cycle continued into a new school year. However, with the help of J. Prince, the two rappers have made peace with each other on the common ground of using their collective influence to help free Larry Hoover.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Haçienda Classical announces 40th anniversary shows for 2022

The 40th anniversary of the opening of Manchester's legendary Haçienda club will be marked in 2022 with a pair of special Haçienda Classical shows. The shows will see a number of classic tracks played at the club while it was open from 1982 until 1997 recreated live by a group made up of Haçienda DJ Graeme Park, the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, musical director Tim Crooks, and various guests.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

ABBA to release Christmas single ‘Little Things’

For those who are still trying to process the re-emergence of ABBA, Christmas has come early. Having reunited for their new album Voyage which released earlier this month, ABBA’s resurrection has been met with a glowing reception. It’s the group’s first new studio album since The Visitors in 1982, but...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Genesis Owusu wins triple j’s Australian Album of the Year

Genesis Owusu has taken out the Australian Album of the Year at the 2021 J Awards, with his arresting debut record Smiling With No Teeth. The 17th iteration of triple j’s annual award ceremony saw a slew of outstanding albums up for nomination for the Australian Album of the Year award, including records by Amyl and The Sniffers, Ruby Fields, The Avalanches, Baker Boy, Greta Ray, Middle Kids, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Holy Holy, and Tones and I.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Get To Know: exciting New Zealand duo SACHI

The six-track EP completes their trilogy series, following 2016’s debut Lunch With Bianca and 2019’s Nights With Ruby. The duo – Will Thomas and Nick Chrisp – work their way through numerous genres on the EP, from anthemic disco house to glimmering pop. Mainly created remotely during New Zealand’s COVID-19...
MUSIC

