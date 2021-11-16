ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ thrills with heartfelt nostalgia despite writing hiccups

By Noah Levine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghostbusters are back in Jason Reitman’s — son of original director Ivan — ghoulish entry into the series, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” In the wake of his unfortunate passing, Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) leaves behind a mysterious farmhouse for his daughter and her kids. Taking place nearly 40 years after Gozer...

Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason and Ivan Reitman Discuss ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ Balance Between New Adventure and Nostalgia

Jason Reitman does not mince words: he made Ghostbusters: Afterlife for his father, Ivan, and Harold Ramis’ family. And if the byproduct of that love letter just so happens to leave fans of the iconic franchise exhilarated, so much the better. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the Sony picture’s release, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker noted the first person to read his script, co-penned with Gil Kenan, was his father. The Ramis family was next. Without everyone’s blessing, there was no point in moving forward. “I was never going to make this movie unless they were comfortable with the portrayal of Harold,”...
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife?

Is there a Ghostbusters Afterlife Sigourney Weaver cameo as a returning Dana Barrett? The latest Ghostbusters movie is finally out and it’s a proper continuation of the original movies, as last seen in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 and in 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Videogame. There may be a Ghostbusters Afterlife Dana Barrett appearance as Weaver was even seen in the ending scene of the 2016 reboot. So is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife after all?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Hid a Major Retcon for Ghostbusters II

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters and it features appearances from many of the movie's original stars. Carrie Coon plays the daughter of Egon Spengler in the film, the iconic character played by the late, great Harold Ramis in the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. In the movie, it's revealed that Coon's character was alive in the late '80s, which has folks wondering where her character was during Ghostbusters II, which was made in 1989. Recently, Uproxx had a chat with director Jason Reitman who confirmed the retcon.
MOVIES
IGN

Where to Watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Originally set to arrive in 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will finally premiere in theaters on November 19, 2021. In this sequel to the original Ghostbusters films, Jason Reitman will not only be directing a new generation of Ghostbusters actors like Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, but he is also welcoming back original cast members like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Review: A Touching Love Letter To The Original, But Relies Too Heavily On Nostalgia

Ghostbusters (1984) is widely (and rightfully) regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time, and still boasts legions of devoted fans. A whip-smart script, easily relatable characters, plenty of laughs and a few genuinely creepy moments proved to be a lightning-in-a-bottle combo that few (any?) movies have been able to recapture in the years that followed - including its inferior sequel.
MOVIES
107.5 Zoo FM

Ecto Cooler Is Returning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

For children of the 1980s, their memories of Ghostbusters have as much to do with Bull Murray and Dan Aykroyd in jumpsuits as a curious green beverage that contained 10 percent fruit juice and no preservatives whatsoever. That, of course, was Hi-C Ecto Cooler, which was first introduced to grocery store shelves in the late 1980s to promote The Real Ghostbusters animated series, along with the subsequent Ghostbusters II movie. The packaging featured pictures of that notably green fruit the orange, along with a drawing of the animated Slimer from The Real Ghostbusters.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Thomas Wolfe famously said, You can never go home again, but director Jason Reitman has shown that you can come close by honouring and treasuring the past, while embracing the future. And for this Ghostbusters revival, who else were they going to call?. In an industry filled with cash grabs,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ghostbusters 4 release date – will there be a Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2?

What is the Ghostbusters 4 release date? After more than thirty years, the original Ghostbusters are back in the new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The question now is, was this the last gasp of a franchise detained for the containment unit or is it full of life?. Well, Afterlife director...
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Channels as much Nostalgia as Science in a New Take on a Classic Franchise

The use of nostalgia in movies is a curious thing, if for no other reason than there are two camps of thought in how (or even if) it should be used at all. In that vein, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (a film I wasn’t a fan of) is a title that has been brought up a great deal of late. When I consider that film, I think of a story structure that went far beyond dropping in easter eggs here and there as a treat for eagle-eyed audience members. Instead, the film actually recreates entire sequences and the overall arc of the storyline of an entire earlier Star Wars film. On every level, The Force Awakens couldn’t exist with the original trilogy, to the point where it goes beyond nostalgia to being a straight-up ripoff.
SCIENCE
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
WANE 15

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its […]
MOVIES
Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Unveils First 5 Minutes With Prehistoric Scene

Jurassic World: Dominion goes 65 million years into the past in its opening moments, which have been unveiled online ahead of its release next summer. The film picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which saw the destruction of the dinosaurs’ home, Isla Nublar, with a number of the animals escaping into the world at the movie’s end. Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It was initially slated for June 11, 2021, but was pushed to June 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow...
MOVIES

