The Denver Nuggets (5-4) have started the season at about the same clip as they did a season ago. They’re in the thick of the Western Conference race that is tight for about two thirds of the teams out west. Tonight, they match up with a Miami Heat (7-2) squad that has been one of the best in basketball thus far. This will be the second game for the Nuggets in their five-game homestand that started last Saturday.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO