When it comes to college, there are a million questions that people may ask you; “Where are you going to school? What are you majoring in? Who are you rooming with?”. Suddenly I felt as if my relatives or neighbors were bombarding me with questions about my future. Back then I had answers to just about two of them. I knew I was going to Grand Valley State University but I had no idea what for.

