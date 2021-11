The Texas A&M football team’s offense will try to regain its mojo against Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M has converted only 7 of 26 third downs and averaged only 19.5 points over the last two games. The Aggies had a four-game winning streak snapped last week in a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss that came on the heels of the offense failing to score a touchdown in a 20-3 victory over Auburn.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO