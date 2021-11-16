ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shardlight - The Rebirth/The Reaper - Full game - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rebirth/The Reaper is a free adventure game by Francisco Gonzalez and Ben Chandler. Originally...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Like Clockwork - Full game - Download

Like Clockwork is a free adventure game by JohnArr. 'Like Clockwork' is a comedy RPG in which an unsuspecting sidekick must finish her Hero's quest after he dies in a freak accident with a police car. The adventure begins in a traditional JRPG world, though your new companion Tam McGleish...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
VIDEO GAMES
Ben Chandler
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Subnautica - SubRay - Full game - Download

SubRay is a free game by Subray Team. SubRay is an underwater exploration game, with a focus on survival. The primary aesthetic of SubRay is exploration, with a secondary supporting aesthetic of sensation. Our goal with SubRay is to guide the player on a journey of wonder and solitude, creating an immersive play experience using dynamic audio and a distinct visual style.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - RespecMod v.1.09.2 - Game mod - Download

RespecMod is a mod for Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous, created by BarleyFlour. Completely respec companions (no more 1+ useless levels) Preserve original ability scores. Use a custom point buy value up to 102. Mythic respec functionality (Switching mythic paths will most likely break your game though) Choose whether to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Wolfenstein 3D - ECWolf v.1.3.3 - Game mod - Download

ECWolf is a mod for Wolfenstein 3D, created by Braden "Blzut3" Obrzut. ECWolf is an advanced source port for Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, and Super 3D Noah's Ark based off of the Wolf4SDL code base. ECWolf pulls a substantial amount of code from ZDoom and aims to provide a wide array of mod editing capabilities without the need to modify the source code. Most importantly you will no longer need to replace entire data sets. With ECWolf you could for example add a weapon without needing to distribute every sprite in the game along with it. Mods will be neatly packaged into a single file just like they are for Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Phantasmagoria - Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata v.1.0.5 - Full game - Download

Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata is a free adventure game by Sunny Penguin Games. After receiving a mysterious phone call, psychic medium Zack Gellar travels to a large estate house in northern Peak Valley, where he is greeted by a desperate woman's pleas for help. Seeing that the woman is on the brink, he agrees to help her, vowing to communicate with the spirit that haunts her, and in turn help it to find eternal peace.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Save Perfecto - Game mod - Download

Save game for Pathfinder: Kingmaker created by Donkuato. A save made just after defeating Stag Lord. All companions so far have been recruited. The author made an effort to discover and search every nook and cranny of the location. In the inventory you will find all parts of the artifact, the best weapons and armor, recipes, rings, books and quest rewards. The hero is a Paladin.
RECIPES
GAMINGbible

A Borderlands Game Is Free To Download And Keep, Right Now

Courtesy of the Epic Games Store, Borderlands’ Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is free to download until the start of next week, so hop to it!. Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is actually the fourth DLC for Borderlands 2 wherein...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tabletop Simulator - Fantasy Grounds - Game demo - Download

This is a demo version of Fantasy Grounds. It allows you to test features or join an Ultimate GM in online play. Fantasy Grounds is an application acting as a virtual online gaming table primarily intended for pen and paper style narrative role playing games. It is designed to perform many of the things you can do while playing at a conventional gaming table and move it online.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Alone in the Dark 2 - Water Hazard v.Enhanced - Full game - Download

Water Hazard is a free survival horror by Zhamul. This game was originally created for Ludum Dare 29. Enhanced version eliminates nasty bugs and adds content. Water Hazard is inspired from old school survival horror games from 90's like Resident Evil, Alone in the Dark and Dino Crisis. 90's Features:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- Athanasia demo v.0.1.0 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Athanasia – an immersive sim horror game by Momentum Games. You are Carmen Flores, a researcher and explorer, called to a mysterious facility in South America where reports of local disappearances and strange phenomena have occurred. Explore to uncover a hidden past, all while battling time traveling creatures from prehistory and the future.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

No Man's Sky - SpaceJourney v.1.2.1 - Full game - Download

SpaceJourney is a free game by Lava589. In SpaceJourney, you assume the role of a lone space pilot in a small cruiser. You fly through space, exploring the unknown. Being that you're the sole commander of your ship, you command it manually from the inside. And not only can you walk inside your small ship, but you can also walk outside of it, with anti-gravity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Futuridium EP - Futuridium EP v.20062013 - Full game - Download

Futuridium EP is a free action game by MixedBag Srl. It was later developer into commercial gam called Futuridium EP Deluxe. An old school shoot'em up with a modern twist. Futuridium EP offers fast paced, non stop, hard as hell action, with an original 45 minutes soundtrack and colourful, glitchy graphic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Max Payne - Widescreen Fix - Game mod - Download

Widescreen Fix is a mod for Max Payne, created by ThirteenAG. Just as the name says – this mod introduces the support for widescreen resolution, so you can play it on high-res 16:9, 16:10 or 21:9 displays. How to install:. Extract the archive and copy the contents of „MaxPayne.WidescreenFix” folder...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to download the Battlefield 2042 trial with Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now access a trial for Battlefield 2042 a week before launch, but there’s a catch: the trial is limited to 10 hours of playtime. The good news is that save data will transfer between the trial and full game, so there’s no need to worry about having to redo the hours you put in. However, actually downloading the trial can be a little tricky, so here’s a breakdown on how to get your hands on Battlefield 2042 before the game’s launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Paradox is 'Happy' With New Studio's Progress on Bloodlines 2

During yesterday's broadcast, a representative of Paradox Interactive spoke about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The publisher is 'happy' with the progress of the new studio, although we'll have to wait a bit for the release. The long awaited Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has it hard. Recently,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hearts of Iron 4 Renaissance; Paradox Bets on In-house Studios

We got to know the new financial results of Paradox Interactive. We also learned that HoI4 is experiencing a renaissance. Paradox Interactive has released its financial report for the third quarter of this year. It was not a good period for the company. Profits were the lowest in the publisher's history, and revenues were the worst in two years.
VIDEO GAMES

