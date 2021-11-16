Shardlight - The Rebirth/The Reaper - Full game - Download

ECWolf is a mod for Wolfenstein 3D, created by Braden "Blzut3" Obrzut. ECWolf is an advanced source port for Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, and Super 3D Noah's Ark based off of the Wolf4SDL code base. ECWolf pulls a substantial amount of code from ZDoom and aims to provide a wide array of mod editing capabilities without the need to modify the source code. Most importantly you will no longer need to replace entire data sets. With ECWolf you could for example add a weapon without needing to distribute every sprite in the game along with it. Mods will be neatly packaged into a single file just like they are for Doom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO