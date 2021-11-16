ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OILERS TRUMP MAVERICKS ON EDUCATION DAY

tulsaoilers.com
 6 days ago

TULSA, OK —The Oilers defeated Kansas City 3-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Neither team found the back of the net in the first frame. The first goal of the game didn’t come until the 19:14 mark of the second period,...

www.tulsaoilers.com

oilersnation.com

The Day After: Skinner stays strong as Oilers fall flat

There’s starting a five-game road trip strong, then there’s whatever happened last night in Detroit. While the Red Wings came out strong and held true for a 4-2 win, the Oilers look flat, unenthused, and all-out awful. For the first 39 minutes of the game, it was all Detroit. They...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Draisaitl says hold my beer as Oilers launch comeback victory

The message after the Edmonton Oilers loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday was clear: don’t lose two in a row. And a strong 60 minutes from those Oilers Thursday night against the Boston Bruins led them to a 5-3 victory and another tally in the win column. “There’s...
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres game day: Aiming to not have too much respect for star-studded Oilers

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0) Back on Oct. 25, when the Buffalo Sabres were overwhelming opponents with their speed and had balanced scoring, coach Don Granato delivered an intermission speech with his players trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning. The gist: stop respecting the Lightning too much. The...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: It’s gut check time for the Edmonton Oilers

Death, taxes, and the Edmonton Oilers making it hard on themselves. Last night’s 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres was no different. A game the Oilers should’ve handily won on paper was far from it. Sure, they came out with a good start. Lots of energy in the first few...
NHL
State
Kansas State
oilersnation.com

The Day After: A night of firsts as Oilers beat Blues

It sure wasn’t pretty, but the Edmonton Oilers found a way into the win column Sunday night bringing their record through four games of a five-game trip to 4-4. And there are few others to thank other than Kailer Yamamoto. With the game tied at four and under a minute to go, Yamamoto found a soft spot in the Blues defence between the faceoff dots and Leon Draisaitl was able to feed him the puck for the game-winner.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Too little too late, Oilers end road trip with loss after spotting Jets a four-goal lead

Seeing as this was the first time the Oilers and the Jets faced off since the boys got swept back in round one of the playoffs, I had high hopes that we’d be seeing the boys hit the ice with a chip on their shoulders and hatred in their hearts. Not that I expected everyone to still be pissed off about the way things went necessarily, but I did want them to play with an added sense of purpose. Was that too much to ask? I didn’t think so. Yet, as we’ve seen way too often lately, the Oilers found themselves down on the scoreboard in the first couple of minutes after another sluggish start led to them being in a hole once again. I mean, it would have also been nice to get a save on the first shot of the night too but I digress. The point here is that the Oilers keep putting themselves in situations where they’re chasing the hockey game and that’s not going to work more often than not.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Skinner shines as Oilers down Jets

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. And boy, was Stuart Skinner going. The Oilers rookie netminder turned aside an impressive 46 shots Thursday night as the Edmonton Oilers exacted revenge beating the Jets 2-1 in a shootout. For the Oilers, there was no bigger star than Skinner.
NHL
Person
Dahmer
Person
Donald Trump
tulsaoilers.com

OILERS FALL TO THUNDER ON THE ROAD

WICHITA, KS —The Oilers lost 5-1 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Matteo Gennaro opened the scoring 10:08 into the game, guiding a cross-zone feed from Tim Soderlund into the top corner to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Soderlund tallied a goal of his own 13:23...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Mavericks: Season Begins!

It’s the start of a new year for the Flames’ ECHL affiliate in Kansas City! After missing the Kelly Cup playoffs in last year’s crazy shortened and re-aligned season, they’re now back at it to try again. The Mavs’ have kicked off the year by going .500 through their opening...
HOCKEY
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Fall To Mavericks On Friday

MANKATO, Minn. – The Bowling Green Falcons (5-2-2, 3-2-0) fell to No. 3 Minnesota State (8-3-0, 4-1-0) by a score of 9-2 on Friday (Nov. 12). Sam Craggs and Coale Norris scored the goals for Bowling Green. The series concludes at 7:07 p.m. ET tomorrow. Scoring Plays. The Mavericks opened...
MINNESOTA STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Mavericks improve to 7-3

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans Monday, looking to pick up their seventh win of the season in just their 10th game. The last time the Mavericks opened their season 7-3 was back in the 2013-14 season when they finished the year with a record of 49-33. Dallas was going up a Pelicans roster who was less than healthy, missing both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Even then, the Mavericks got off to a bit of a slow start, trailing 27-22 at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
omavs.com

Mavericks Travel To Kansas State

The Mavericks continue their road trip with a mid-week contest at Kansas State on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The teams will tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are coming off a 67-57 win in their season opener last week on Nov. 10, while Omaha looks to rebound following a four-point loss at Ball State over the weekend.
NBA
omavs.com

Mavericks To Play Montana Saturday

The Mavericks continue road play in Missoula, Montana with a Saturday night match-up with the Grizzlies. Omaha is on the hunt for their first road win of the season after dropping two straight to Ball State and Kansas State. Montana also lost back-to-back games vs. Mississippi State and North Dakota. Both teams look to end the weekend with a win.
NBA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mavericks Suns Basketball

Booker scores 24 points, Suns beat Mavs for 10th straight. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98. Chris Paul drove to the basket and was about to fall out of bounds before finding Ayton for the dunk and a 100-96 lead with 1:27 left. Booker hit a long 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring with 50 seconds left to seal it. The Suns scored 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks were playing their first game this season without star guard Luka Doncic, who suffered sprains to his left knee and ankle against Denver on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points for Dallas.
NBA
