REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reports authorities have touched base with a 23-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated authorities have made contact with Samantha Day and determined she was okay. Its statement did not, however, indicate if she had returned to Juneau Co. or if she was somewhere else when reached.

8 DAYS AGO