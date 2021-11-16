ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthurian Legends - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Arthurian Legends, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive...

www.gamepressure.com

gamepressure.com

Overlord - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Overlord, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years injecting...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Shadow Man - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Shadow Man Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

A save made right after completing the prologue. Arthur can boast fully developed skills (as well as his horse) and improved equipment. All side activities have been completed. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 SPRUT 2" folder into the folder that contains your...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Save Perfecto - Game mod - Download

Save game for Pathfinder: Kingmaker created by Donkuato. A save made just after defeating Stag Lord. All companions so far have been recruited. The author made an effort to discover and search every nook and cranny of the location. In the inventory you will find all parts of the artifact, the best weapons and armor, recipes, rings, books and quest rewards. The hero is a Paladin.
RECIPES
gamepressure.com

The Banner Saga - Save from the End (Before choice) - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Banner Saga created by Donkuato. A save made at the very end of the game, before making the crucial choice of whether to shoot the arrow is Rook or Alette. The author tried to recruit every possible companion and never let anyone leave. He tried to make the most optimal decisions and prioritized the morale of his charges over acquiring resources or items.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Dark Souls III - PVP Save File NG0 SL70 - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dark Souls 3 created by BobHarlie. A save where you will find a character at level 70 and with decent equipment. All bosses have been killed, except Aldrich, Twins of Lothric and Soul of Cinder. The save guarantees an optimal entry into PvP. Installation:. Unzip the archive...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Wolfenstein 3D - ECWolf v.1.3.3 - Game mod - Download

ECWolf is a mod for Wolfenstein 3D, created by Braden "Blzut3" Obrzut. ECWolf is an advanced source port for Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, and Super 3D Noah's Ark based off of the Wolf4SDL code base. ECWolf pulls a substantial amount of code from ZDoom and aims to provide a wide array of mod editing capabilities without the need to modify the source code. Most importantly you will no longer need to replace entire data sets. With ECWolf you could for example add a weapon without needing to distribute every sprite in the game along with it. Mods will be neatly packaged into a single file just like they are for Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Save form Start. Max Level. All map and treasure discovered. - Game mod - Download

Save game for Kingdom Come: Deliverance created by Donkuato. A packet of saves from the very beginning of the game (the first is from the start, the second from the meeting with Teresa, the third from the escape, the fourth from Talmberg and the fifth from Rattay). The character has the maximum level, all the treasures on the map have been discovered. The story remains intact.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

World of Warcraft - Mythic Dungeon Tools v.3.7.0 (for game version 9.1.5) - Game mod - Download

Mythic Dungeon Tools is a tobol for World of Warcraft, created by Mything Dungeon Tools Team. Mythic Dungeon Tools is a Mythic+ Dungeon Planner AddOn which helps you perfectly plan out your strategies and pull patterns in Mythic+ Dungeons. Every NPC in every Shadowlands dungeon has been mapped out and can be viewed on an interactive map. Furthermore you have the option to select these enemies and devide the enemies you wish to defeat into pulls. While going through the dungeon and selecting more enemies the progress bar will fill up and you will know exactly which enemies to kill to reach perfect enemy forces count. When done with selecting enemies the reoute can be exported and shared via a paste string or send to party members ingame so other users of the AddOn can see what you have planned for the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness - QFG4 Enhanced v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

QFG4 Enhanced is a mod for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness, created by AshLancer. An unofficial update for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness that builds on Sierra's anthology release and NewRisingSun's speed fixes. Fixes crashes, lockups, dead ends, glitches, sprites/animations, sounds, music, and text. Restores cut content and audio.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- New Game EX PLUS Party Mod v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

New Game EX PLUS Party Mod is a mod for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, created by AyuanX. New Game EX + Party Mod for Ys VIII – Lacrimosa of DANA – PC Unencrypted the files to make them work with the latest version. From: https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/2018/06/16/ys-viii-mod/. Created by: AyuanX (https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/)
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

This 19GB Skyrim 4K Mod overhauls all of the Creation Club textures

Modder ‘HeartAttackMan’ has released a pretty cool HD Texture Pack for Skyrim Special Edition. This pack is 19GB in size and overhauls all the textures of Creation Club. According to the modder, the maximum size for most textures is 4K. Additionally, textures that were already in 4K have been cleaned and saved with a lower compression.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to download and play the League of Legends PBE?

League of Legends’ meta changes every season. Even mid-season patches can be impactful enough to shake up the game’s balance, and it takes a while for players to get used to all the changes. Once a meta-defining patch goes live, all players will need to go through a small learning...
VIDEO GAMES

