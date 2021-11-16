ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Riftbreaker - Faster Research v.1.0.1 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreases the research speed of communications hubs and laboratories. Increases energy requirement for comm hubs by 50%. Communications hub level 1 research speed increased...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#Comm
gamepressure.com

Quake - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Quake Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Save form Start. Max Level. All map and treasure discovered. - Game mod - Download

Save game for Kingdom Come: Deliverance created by Donkuato. A packet of saves from the very beginning of the game (the first is from the start, the second from the meeting with Teresa, the third from the escape, the fourth from Talmberg and the fifth from Rattay). The character has the maximum level, all the treasures on the map have been discovered. The story remains intact.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
gamepressure.com

Overlord - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Overlord, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years injecting...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Gunner Heat PC Tank Simulator Will Launch on Steam

Gunner, HEAT, PC!, a tank simulator focusing mainly on single-player mode, is coming to Steam. Independent studio GHPC Dev announced that it plans to release Gunner, HEAT, PC, a simulator that enables us to control modern tanks, on Steam. The release is scheduled for the summer of 2022. However, we...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

World of Warcraft - Mythic Dungeon Tools v.3.7.0 (for game version 9.1.5) - Game mod - Download

Mythic Dungeon Tools is a tobol for World of Warcraft, created by Mything Dungeon Tools Team. Mythic Dungeon Tools is a Mythic+ Dungeon Planner AddOn which helps you perfectly plan out your strategies and pull patterns in Mythic+ Dungeons. Every NPC in every Shadowlands dungeon has been mapped out and can be viewed on an interactive map. Furthermore you have the option to select these enemies and devide the enemies you wish to defeat into pulls. While going through the dungeon and selecting more enemies the progress bar will fill up and you will know exactly which enemies to kill to reach perfect enemy forces count. When done with selecting enemies the reoute can be exported and shared via a paste string or send to party members ingame so other users of the AddOn can see what you have planned for the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Shadow Man - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Shadow Man Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

My Summer Car - Drivable Ricochet Save - Game mod - Download

A record where you will find a fully built and roadworthy Ricochet car. Then paste the files from the "My Summer Car mrlehma" folder into the folder where you have your My Summer Car game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\AppData\LocalLow\Amistech\My Summer Car).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion v.0.0.2 Beta - Game mod - Download

The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion is a mod for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, created by WOTmodsproductions. Based on the best selling books. Mod is currently in BETA with no new map, 21 new cultures, 216 new armors, 10 new weapons and 17 One Power (magic) abilities including bringing down lightning bolts, fireballs and whirlwinds.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deus Ex: Invisible War - ESRGAN Upscale Pack v.12092021 - Game mod - Download

ESRGAN Upscale Pack is a mod for Deus Ex: Invisible War, created by Akven. Upscaled using ESRGAN neural network textures Deus Ex: Invisible War. Additionally were improved materials from material library, absent normal maps were created. Concept for textures. For some reasons a lot of vanilla textures in Deus Ex:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Project Nomads - A Nation of Wind v.1.5 - Full game - Download

A Nation of Wind is a freeware game by NationOfWindDev. “A Nation of Wind” is a video game featuring elements of gameplay from both “Arena Shooters” (like Geometry Wars, Super Stardust, and Asteroids), and “Real Time Strategy” games, (such as Populous, Starcraft, and Actraiser). Set in a world of floating islands and airships, the player is tasked with commanding a ship and establishing/defending colonies. Players will be forced to deal with the bizarre creatures that come up from the lower atmospheres to wreak havoc on their airship and settlements, while appeasing the god’s of the land and eventually bending them to the player’s will. “A Nation of Wind” is currently developed by one intrepid artist, Jameson Wilkins. He is a freelancer with several years of experience in the browser and mobile gaming markets, and has studied game design and art the entirety of his life.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy