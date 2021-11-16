ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Man's Sky - SpaceJourney v.1.2.1 - Full game - Download

Cover picture for the articleSpaceJourney is a free game by Lava589. In SpaceJourney, you assume the role of a lone space pilot in a small cruiser. You fly through...

How to complete Their Scent Remains in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Their Scent Remains is the third Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to steal sixteen Whispering Eggs during your travels throughout the galaxy. This is a complex goal that requires you to progress tactfully. We’ve outlined a simple way to complete the Milestone without it taking up too much of your time in this guide.
Game mod - Download

A save made right after completing the prologue. Arthur can boast fully developed skills (as well as his horse) and improved equipment. All side activities have been completed. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 SPRUT 2" folder into the folder that contains your...
RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
Subnautica - SubRay - Full game - Download

SubRay is a free game by Subray Team. SubRay is an underwater exploration game, with a focus on survival. The primary aesthetic of SubRay is exploration, with a secondary supporting aesthetic of sensation. Our goal with SubRay is to guide the player on a journey of wonder and solitude, creating an immersive play experience using dynamic audio and a distinct visual style.
World of Warcraft - Mythic Dungeon Tools v.3.7.0 (for game version 9.1.5) - Game mod - Download

Mythic Dungeon Tools is a tobol for World of Warcraft, created by Mything Dungeon Tools Team. Mythic Dungeon Tools is a Mythic+ Dungeon Planner AddOn which helps you perfectly plan out your strategies and pull patterns in Mythic+ Dungeons. Every NPC in every Shadowlands dungeon has been mapped out and can be viewed on an interactive map. Furthermore you have the option to select these enemies and devide the enemies you wish to defeat into pulls. While going through the dungeon and selecting more enemies the progress bar will fill up and you will know exactly which enemies to kill to reach perfect enemy forces count. When done with selecting enemies the reoute can be exported and shared via a paste string or send to party members ingame so other users of the AddOn can see what you have planned for the dungeon.
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - RespecMod v.1.09.2 - Game mod - Download

RespecMod is a mod for Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous, created by BarleyFlour. Completely respec companions (no more 1+ useless levels) Preserve original ability scores. Use a custom point buy value up to 102. Mythic respec functionality (Switching mythic paths will most likely break your game though) Choose whether to...
Shadow Man - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Shadow Man Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many...
- New Game EX PLUS Party Mod v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

New Game EX PLUS Party Mod is a mod for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, created by AyuanX. New Game EX + Party Mod for Ys VIII – Lacrimosa of DANA – PC Unencrypted the files to make them work with the latest version. From: https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/2018/06/16/ys-viii-mod/. Created by: AyuanX (https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/)
Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
Phantasmagoria - Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata v.1.0.5 - Full game - Download

Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata is a free adventure game by Sunny Penguin Games. After receiving a mysterious phone call, psychic medium Zack Gellar travels to a large estate house in northern Peak Valley, where he is greeted by a desperate woman's pleas for help. Seeing that the woman is on the brink, he agrees to help her, vowing to communicate with the spirit that haunts her, and in turn help it to find eternal peace.
Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
How to get Cyto-phosphate in No Man’s Sky

Cyto-phosphate is a base material in No Man’s Sky that has several uses, including crafting essential items for Expeditions. It’s also one of the hardest minerals to find in the entire game. This guide will outline how to get Cyto-phosphate so you can start building and crafting with it as you see fit.
DUSK - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for DUSK, created by StixsmasterHD. Celem moda jest wyostrzenie grafiki i tekstur oraz ogólne poprawienie jakoœci obrazu w grze DUSK. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit.
Action adventure game Lila’s Sky Ark confirmed for Switch

The action adventure title Lila’s Sky Ark is in development for Switch, publisher Graffiti Games and developer Monolith of Minds confirmed today. It will launch sometime in 2022. Here’s an overview of the game:. Lila’s Sky Ark is a vibrant action-adventure game set in a psychedelic world, filled with strange...
Project Nomads - A Nation of Wind v.1.5 - Full game - Download

A Nation of Wind is a freeware game by NationOfWindDev. “A Nation of Wind” is a video game featuring elements of gameplay from both “Arena Shooters” (like Geometry Wars, Super Stardust, and Asteroids), and “Real Time Strategy” games, (such as Populous, Starcraft, and Actraiser). Set in a world of floating islands and airships, the player is tasked with commanding a ship and establishing/defending colonies. Players will be forced to deal with the bizarre creatures that come up from the lower atmospheres to wreak havoc on their airship and settlements, while appeasing the god’s of the land and eventually bending them to the player’s will. “A Nation of Wind” is currently developed by one intrepid artist, Jameson Wilkins. He is a freelancer with several years of experience in the browser and mobile gaming markets, and has studied game design and art the entirety of his life.
