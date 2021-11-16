ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Phantasmagoria - Mysteries of Peak Valley 2: The White Lady v.1.0.3 - Full game - Download

Cover picture for the articleMysteries of Peak Valley 2: The White Lady is a freeware adventure game by Sunny Penguin Games....

RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion v.0.0.2 Beta - Game mod - Download

The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion is a mod for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, created by WOTmodsproductions. Based on the best selling books. Mod is currently in BETA with no new map, 21 new cultures, 216 new armors, 10 new weapons and 17 One Power (magic) abilities including bringing down lightning bolts, fireballs and whirlwinds.
Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
Alone in the Dark 2 - Water Hazard v.Enhanced - Full game - Download

Water Hazard is a free survival horror by Zhamul. This game was originally created for Ludum Dare 29. Enhanced version eliminates nasty bugs and adds content. Water Hazard is inspired from old school survival horror games from 90's like Resident Evil, Alone in the Dark and Dino Crisis. 90's Features:
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Downgrade Patcher (Best of Both Worlds version) v.1.4.1 - Game mod - Download

Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Downgrade Patcher (Best of Both Worlds version) is a tool for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, created by halgari. An automated patcher to downgrade your Skyrim install from the new AE version to the previous SE version, without redistributing files or requiring any sort of complexity. Just download this, and click "Patch" and it'll do the work.
No Man's Sky - SpaceJourney v.1.2.1 - Full game - Download

SpaceJourney is a free game by Lava589. In SpaceJourney, you assume the role of a lone space pilot in a small cruiser. You fly through space, exploring the unknown. Being that you're the sole commander of your ship, you command it manually from the inside. And not only can you walk inside your small ship, but you can also walk outside of it, with anti-gravity.
Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
Subnautica - SubRay - Full game - Download

SubRay is a free game by Subray Team. SubRay is an underwater exploration game, with a focus on survival. The primary aesthetic of SubRay is exploration, with a secondary supporting aesthetic of sensation. Our goal with SubRay is to guide the player on a journey of wonder and solitude, creating an immersive play experience using dynamic audio and a distinct visual style.
Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness - QFG4 Enhanced v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

QFG4 Enhanced is a mod for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness, created by AshLancer. An unofficial update for Quest for Glory IV: Shadows of Darkness that builds on Sierra's anthology release and NewRisingSun's speed fixes. Fixes crashes, lockups, dead ends, glitches, sprites/animations, sounds, music, and text. Restores cut content and audio.
Shardlight - The Rebirth/The Reaper - Full game - Download

The Rebirth/The Reaper is a free adventure game by Francisco Gonzalez and Ben Chandler. Originally made for the OROW 8 Competition, these are two mini-vignettes which form part of a greater whole. The Rebirth: A government official and his assistant have an unusual day at the office. The Reaper:A mechanic and his friend do some bird-watching.
Futuridium EP - Futuridium EP v.20062013 - Full game - Download

Futuridium EP is a free action game by MixedBag Srl. It was later developer into commercial gam called Futuridium EP Deluxe. An old school shoot'em up with a modern twist. Futuridium EP offers fast paced, non stop, hard as hell action, with an original 45 minutes soundtrack and colourful, glitchy graphic.
The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
Far Cry 6 - FC6 Libertad Mod v.1.05 - Game mod - Download

FC6 Libertad Mod is a mod for Far Cry 6, created by Libertad Mod team. Like it or hate it, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn took away quite a bit of what made the earlier Far Cry games great. Far Cry 6 is an attempt to rectify those mistakes by adding back some old features which were put on the chopping block in FC5 and ND. Such as a vocal protagonist, a greater weapon variety, more situations and special enemies in which strategy is required, a longer story, worthwhile side content, and even some DLCs to relive the great villains of past Far Cry games. However, an always applicable rule of thumb is that no game is perfect, and Far Cry 6 is no different, so the Libertad Mod's objective is to allow you to remove most pet peeves or annoying bugs that you might encounter during your time in Yara, such as unlocking the annoyingly low field-of-view (FOV) in vehicles and horses, increase the field of view for weapons to move them further away from your face, making unjustifiably weak weapons such as the FN FAL battle rifle not be some early-game placeholder, making those large and bulky Supremo backpacks invisible to keep your style consistent in photo mode and the 3rd person cutscenes, and lastly, allowing you to absolutely murder each and every civilian or "ally" you come across and allow you to reveal or unfog more of the map as you travel throughout Yara.
- Athanasia demo v.0.1.0 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Athanasia – an immersive sim horror game by Momentum Games. You are Carmen Flores, a researcher and explorer, called to a mysterious facility in South America where reports of local disappearances and strange phenomena have occurred. Explore to uncover a hidden past, all while battling time traveling creatures from prehistory and the future.
Quake - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Quake Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years...
