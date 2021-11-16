Project Nomads - A Nation of Wind v.1.5 - Full game - Download

Return of Shadow is a mod for The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth, created by Radspakr. Play as one of 10 Factions of Middle-Earth with more to come, fight in huge battles with new and familiar heroes. The Elves, Dwarves and Men must fight together against the forces of Darkness and drive them back to the shadow. Will you fight with the Elves of Lorien or Rivendell, the valiant Men of Rohan and Gondor, the mighty Dwarves of Erebor or will you crush the Free People with might of Mordor or take it for yourself with Isengard or Dunland? The fate of Middle-Earth is in your hands.
Comments / 0