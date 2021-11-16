ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Nomads - A Nation of Wind v.1.5 - Full game - Download

Cover picture for the articleA Nation of Wind is a freeware game by NationOfWindDev. “A Nation of Wind” is a video game featuring elements of gameplay from both “Arena Shooters” (like Geometry Wars, Super Stardust, and Asteroids),...

World of Warcraft - Mythic Dungeon Tools v.3.7.0 (for game version 9.1.5) - Game mod - Download

Mythic Dungeon Tools is a tobol for World of Warcraft, created by Mything Dungeon Tools Team. Mythic Dungeon Tools is a Mythic+ Dungeon Planner AddOn which helps you perfectly plan out your strategies and pull patterns in Mythic+ Dungeons. Every NPC in every Shadowlands dungeon has been mapped out and can be viewed on an interactive map. Furthermore you have the option to select these enemies and devide the enemies you wish to defeat into pulls. While going through the dungeon and selecting more enemies the progress bar will fill up and you will know exactly which enemies to kill to reach perfect enemy forces count. When done with selecting enemies the reoute can be exported and shared via a paste string or send to party members ingame so other users of the AddOn can see what you have planned for the dungeon.
The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
- New Game EX PLUS Party Mod v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

New Game EX PLUS Party Mod is a mod for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, created by AyuanX. New Game EX + Party Mod for Ys VIII – Lacrimosa of DANA – PC Unencrypted the files to make them work with the latest version. From: https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/2018/06/16/ys-viii-mod/. Created by: AyuanX (https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/)
Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion v.0.0.2 Beta - Game mod - Download

The Wheel of Time Tarmon Gai'don Total Conversion is a mod for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, created by WOTmodsproductions. Based on the best selling books. Mod is currently in BETA with no new map, 21 new cultures, 216 new armors, 10 new weapons and 17 One Power (magic) abilities including bringing down lightning bolts, fireballs and whirlwinds.
Quake - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Quake Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years...
Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - RespecMod v.1.09.2 - Game mod - Download

RespecMod is a mod for Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous, created by BarleyFlour. Completely respec companions (no more 1+ useless levels) Preserve original ability scores. Use a custom point buy value up to 102. Mythic respec functionality (Switching mythic paths will most likely break your game though) Choose whether to...
RPG Maker Fes - Like Clockwork - Full game - Download

Like Clockwork is a free adventure game by JohnArr. 'Like Clockwork' is a comedy RPG in which an unsuspecting sidekick must finish her Hero's quest after he dies in a freak accident with a police car. The adventure begins in a traditional JRPG world, though your new companion Tam McGleish...
Shadow Man - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Shadow Man Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many...
Overlord - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Overlord, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years injecting...
Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth - Return of Shadow v.2112021 - Game mod - Download

Return of Shadow is a mod for The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth, created by Radspakr. Play as one of 10 Factions of Middle-Earth with more to come, fight in huge battles with new and familiar heroes. The Elves, Dwarves and Men must fight together against the forces of Darkness and drive them back to the shadow. Will you fight with the Elves of Lorien or Rivendell, the valiant Men of Rohan and Gondor, the mighty Dwarves of Erebor or will you crush the Free People with might of Mordor or take it for yourself with Isengard or Dunland? The fate of Middle-Earth is in your hands.
No Man's Sky - SpaceJourney v.1.2.1 - Full game - Download

SpaceJourney is a free game by Lava589. In SpaceJourney, you assume the role of a lone space pilot in a small cruiser. You fly through space, exploring the unknown. Being that you're the sole commander of your ship, you command it manually from the inside. And not only can you walk inside your small ship, but you can also walk outside of it, with anti-gravity.
