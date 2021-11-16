Ryujinx (Nintendo Switch Emulator) v.1.0.7103 - For the gamers - Download

Mario Party Superstars is the second entry on the Nintendo Switch, one that proudly proclaims, “The Mario Party series is back with 5 classic boards”. Since I find the older console MP titles have many advantages that have made them so well-liked, Superstars caught my interest right from the start.
Nintendo today announced that Twitch now has an official app to download on the Switch from the eShop. The new Twitch app has all of the basics that stream viewers will need — browse, search, favorite channels. You can log into your account via a QR code or a special link.
It’s interesting to consider that in some cases, despite a game’s quality, it can kind of trade on weirdness alone. At least, this has usually been the case when it comes to the work of Hidetaka Suehiro (also known as SWERY). Deadly Premonition became a cult classic, despite some pretty...
The first brand new 2D Metroid since 2002? Amazing. So how does it stack up to its forbears? Let’s see in our Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch Review. For disclosure, this review was based on a copy purchased by the author and is in no way affiliated with Nintendo. Anyone...
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service launched a few weeks ago, but not without some issues – primarily when it comes to N64 games. Those that subscribe to the new Expansion Pack tier can access SEGA Genesis and N64 titles. SEGA Genesis seems to be mostly fine, but it’s with Nintendo’s classic console that some players haven’t been happy with the quality of emulation. Input lag, latency, and the lack of controller remapping are among the complaints users have brought up.
Nintendo of America’s president has said the company is taking criticism of Switch Online’s N64 emulation “very seriously” and claimed it’s looking at ways of improving the service. Speaking to The Verge in a new interview, Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser said the company was aware of feedback to...
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass launched last month and with the increased fee came the addition of Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Mega Drive games plus the new downloadable content pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Issues were raised about Nintendo 64 emulation as soon as players were able to upgrade their membership and test out the batch of N64 games available. Videos soon flooded social media platforms about the poor emulation on the classics which include input lag and also rendering issues. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was asked about the issues surrounding the Nintendo 64 games by technology site The Verge and says that the company "takes the feedback very seriously" and they are "continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance."
As a fan of twin-stick shooters, I have to give the original Black Widow some credit. I’ve played it on the Atari Flashback Classics collection for Switch, and while it feels super clunky by today’s standards, it’s still a decent game. Black Widow Recharged attempts to modernize that classic, with mixed results.
Yuzu is an experimental open-source emulator for the Nintendo Switch from the creators of Citra. It is written in C++ with portability in mind, with builds actively maintained for Windows and Linux.
Nintendo has published an infographic on social media showing Switch gamers what has recently been released and what’s to come. The infographic highlights a number of quality games which have recently been released such as Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and it also shows games which have been announced for 2022 by the Kyoto-based company and third party developers such as the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. If you are curious as to what next check out the infographic below!
After captivating PC and mobile audiences with a very particular but striking aesthetic, Chuchel will fascinate Nintendo Switch owners. Red Deer Games has announced a partnership with Amanita Design to create a version of the iconic comedic adventure game, Chuchel, for the Nintendo Switch. The new version will be released in 2022.
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005441/en/. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now. (Graphic: Business Wire) Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy –...
Shin Megami Tensei V has just been released on Nintendo Switch and PC gamers can already play it via Nintendo Switch emulators. This is the second Nintendo Switch exclusive game that came out in November and is already playable on PC. A couple of days ago, we informed you about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond running on PC via yuzu.
Nata de Cotton sure is making her presence known on the Nintendo Switch. This previously obscure character now has five entries available in the eShop, including the recent Cotton Reboot! and Cotton 100%. Panorama Cotton—originally released in 1994 for the Sega Mega Drive—changes up the series’ side-scrolling shmup gameplay by giving us a 3D view of the action, but it’s not necessarily a change for the best.
Those who opened the eShop yesterday were pleasantly surprised, because the Twitch app is now available for Switch. After installing them, you can log in to your account in the usual way. In addition to YouTube, the second multimedia app for Nintendo’s hybrid console is now available.
This trial will give you the ability to play Nintendo Switch games online, and will also allow you to access the libraries of NES and SNES games, and Save Data Cloud support. Unfortunately, N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games are part of the 'Expansion Pack' premium tier - so to access that content, you'll just have to pay extra. This tier also includes the Animal Crossing: New Horizon DLC - Happy Home Paradise.
Walmart has Nintendo Switch consoles in stock and is selling them again today. The standard Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED Model are all available to buy online, either for delivery or as a store pick-up. You should be able to buy the consoles through the following...
