theacorn.com

A blizzard of books

Yerba Buena Elementary School families collected over 400 gently used and new books for a local chapter of Access Books (accessbooks.net), a California-based nonprofit that has provided libraries on school campuses in underprivileged communities of L.A. County. The donated books will be used to build elementary school classroom libraries in an underprivileged area of San Pedro. Holding some of the books are, from left, Access Books CA representative Lorraine Kampfner and YB parents Rachel Asher and Maria Ryan.
CHARITIES
californiahomedesign.com

One for the Books

Signum Architecture and Katie Martinez Design create an unforgettable design experience at Booker Wines. “For me, the process is about creating a feeling—an experience,” says Juancarlos Fernandez co-founder of Signum Architecture. “My focus, more than the architecture itself, is on the emotional impact of the space and how the architecture evolves in response.” And at Booker Wines the Signum team along with Katie Martinez transformed the traditional tasting experience into a sophisticated, relaxed lounge where guests feel as if they are in a very chic home. “We create stirring, distinctive spaces with interiors that span styles, transcend trends and work in real life,” says Katie Martinez of Katie Martinez Design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
soundsandcolours.com

Arts & Books

Tens of thousands were estimated killed or disappeared during Argentina’s dirty war and Daniel Loedel’s Hades, Argentina explores the fates... Read Article. Elena knows that her daughter, Rita, did not commit suicide and is intent on finding the culprit, even if her... Read Article. By Jane Drummond 16 June, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#E Books#Great Books#Librarian#Children
Seattle Times

A&E gifts: The best books, music and movies for 2021

Tune in, read up and drop the needle with these movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining. Here are our picks for the top arts and entertainment gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward artists with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Valdosta Daily Times

FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Happy Thanksgiving, Curious George: H.A. Ray

This story is about a monkey and what he does on Thanksgiving. What do you do on Thanksgiving day? Curious George has people over to celebrate. They cook and eat a lot of food. On Thanksgiving, I like to eat ham, turkey and sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. What’s your...
VALDOSTA, GA
Tribune-Review

Pleasant Hills author Leckenby publishes Thanksgiving children's book

For Pleasant Hills mother-daughter duo Nicole Leckenby and Mary Dunn, there is something new to be thankful for this holiday season. As of Nov. 1, Leckenby has been celebrating the Thanksgiving season with the release of her and Dunn’s newest book, “It’s Turkey Lurkey Time.” Here, Leckenby has continued to serve as the author while Dunn brings the characters to life through illustrations.
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
wgvunews.org

The Book of Hope

The Most famous living naturalist Jane Goodall co-authors the book The Book of Hope, a Survival Guide for Trying Time. Her co-author, Doug Abrams, discusses the themes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Tribune-Democrat

Book review

“Broken pieces when put together make something more beautiful than the original.” – Unknown. The Japanese believe that broken pottery should be mended – as the breaking of the item is an integral part of its history. Kintsugi is an art form that consists of using a lacquer resin mixed with powdered precious metals – often gold as portrayed in this story – to form a paste that highlights, instead of hides, the pottery’s flaws.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WGNO

RELATIONSHIPS
ELON University

President Connie Ledoux Book hosts annual International Thanksgiving Dinner

In what has become an annual tradition, international students at Elon gathered with faculty and staff Monday night for a Thanksgiving meal in what has become an annual tradition at the university. As Director of International Student Services Kristen Aquilino observed, “We come together to do just that – to...
ELON, NC
outreachmagazine.com

The Books of Moses

God is presented to us not in ideas and arguments but in events and actions that involve each of us personally. An enormous authority and dignity have, through the centuries, developed around the first five books of the Bible, commonly known as the Books of Moses. Over the course of many centuries, they have prompted a truly astonishing amount of reading and writing, study and prayer, teaching and preaching.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Books and Breakfast

Good Samaritan is looking to connect youth to local law enforcement through reading. The hospital’s grant department recently secured a state grant aimed at promoting positive law enforcement interactions in Hoosier communities. To add a youth component to their effort, Vanessa Phillips, a project manager with the hospital’s grant department,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

