Signum Architecture and Katie Martinez Design create an unforgettable design experience at Booker Wines. “For me, the process is about creating a feeling—an experience,” says Juancarlos Fernandez co-founder of Signum Architecture. “My focus, more than the architecture itself, is on the emotional impact of the space and how the architecture evolves in response.” And at Booker Wines the Signum team along with Katie Martinez transformed the traditional tasting experience into a sophisticated, relaxed lounge where guests feel as if they are in a very chic home. “We create stirring, distinctive spaces with interiors that span styles, transcend trends and work in real life,” says Katie Martinez of Katie Martinez Design.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO