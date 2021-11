IADSA has adopted Guiding Principles on Sustainability for the global food supplement sector, according to a press release. “Change will only come about with the involvement of a majority in the industry, and through the commitment of businesses large and small,” said Simon Pettman, IADSA Executive Director, in the press release. “To help drive this forward, IADSA believes it’s important that we show leadership and establish a culture of sustainability in the supplement sector that goes beyond our long-term commitment to creating a healthier society. Our new Guiding Principles will be at the front and center of this work.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO