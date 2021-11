The football season has been exciting for the Ecorse Red Raiders and the District finals didn't disappoint. The Raiders ran a touchdown to win their game last Friday with seven seconds on the clock. The last play of the game Quarterback Marquis Campbell connected to Dion Dalton on a 12 yard touchdown run. The final score Ecorse 20 Detroit Southeastern 18. The last time Ecorse won the districts was in 2011 and it had been over 20 years before then.

ECORSE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO